Martinsville-area church news: August 12

HOMECOMING SERVICE

Old Well Christian Church will celebrate its 141st Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. with its minister, Tim Mills, as speaker with special music by Branches. A covered dish luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.

FAMILY & FRIENDS

First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, Martinsville, will host “Family & Friends Day” at 11 a.m. Sunday.

MOVIE

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will show the movie “God’s Not Dead 2” at 4 p.m. Sunday.

MEN’S DAY

True Bread Worship Center, 6255 A.L. Philpott Highway, where Bishop-Elect Wesley Childress Sr. is pastor, will celebrate Men’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Overseer Dominick Reynolds of Christian Life Church in Danville, where Pastor Lashawnda Reynolds is pastor, will speak.

MASTERS PROGRAM

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will start have a Master Club program each Wednesday from 7-8:20 p.m., starting this week. “Focus” for kids in 7th through 12th grade also will be held on Wednesday nights. For more information, contact Pastor Gary Hughes at 276-252-4514.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

YOUTH PROGRAM

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Youth Program will be held weekly for kids in grades 6-12 beginning with a cook-off at the church picnic shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the same time weekly in the building adjacent to the shelter beginning with dinner, followed by youth group time, ending at 8 p.m. Your own transportation must be provided. For more information, call 806-8231.