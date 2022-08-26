Martinsville-area church news: August 26

ANNIVERSARY

Galilee Mission Bible Class will celebrate its 72nd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, Martinsville. The guest speaker will be Rev. Jimmy Tarpley, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Gretna, accompanied by the Covid-19 Gospel Choir.

CONFERENCE

A women’s conference with the theme “Finding Freedom in Christ!” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at New College Institute. The speaker will be Janet Steward, a speaker and Bible teacher. Worship will be led by The Kings Promise Praise Band. A meet & greet will precede the event, from 9:30-10 a.m. Admission is free. The host is Martinsville Bible Study Ministry.

REVIVAL

Jerusalem Christian Church, 35 Meadows Garden Lane, will hold a combined revival with Fayette Street Christian Church at 7 p.m. tonight in the parking lot. In case of bad weather, service will move inside. The speaker will be Rev. Kevin McNeil.

SPEAKER

Elder Ken M. Easley will be the featured speaker at Renewed Faith Ministries, where Gaston Lee Battle is the pastor, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3404 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.

CHOIR

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will host New Song Community Choir at 4 p.m. Saturday.

HOMECOMING

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Axton, will have homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, with guest speaker Ricky Bates and music by Joyful Sound.

PROGRAMS

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, has a Master Club program each Wednesday from 7-8:20 p.m. “Focus” for kids in 7th through 12th grade also will be held on Wednesday nights. For more information, call Pastor Gary Hughes at 276-252-4514.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m. Next meal is Aug. 30.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.