Martinsville-area church news: August 5

VBS PARTY

First Baptist Church of Collinsville will host a vacation Bible school pool party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Fieldale pool.

BREAKFAST

Mt. Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, will hold a fellowship breakfast at 9 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. It is sponsored by Mt. Sinai Brotherhood Ministry.

HOMECOMINGS

Free Worship Baptist Church, 2500 Oak Level Road, Bassett, will hold a homecoming service on Sunday. The Hyltons from Floyd will sing at 2 p.m.

Friendly Christian Church, 735 Friendly Church Road, Martinsville, will celebrate their 38th homecoming anniversary on Sunday. Special music provided by Roger Wells at 10:30 a.m. followed by message with guest speaker Lem Haridison. Lunch will be served afterward.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will hold a homecoming service at 10 a.m. Sunday, with special music and guest speaker Dr. Rob Edwards.

BBQ

Faith Community Church, 3836 Iron Bridge Road (near Fairy Stone State Park), will have its Fourth Annual BBQ Potluck from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. The barbecue will be provided; bring your favorite fixings. The event also will feature a cruise-in, music and silent auction.

Bassett Worship Center, 7301 Fairystone Park, Bassett, will sell a pulled pork barbecue meal from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday for $8 per plate, which includes barbecue, cole slaw, beans and tea. Dessert and canned drinks will be available for separate price. Take-out available.

FOOD PANTRY

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s Food Pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton; come to the lower level entrance on the cemetery side. All are welcome; there are no forms to fill out.







SERVICES

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, is back to normal schedule for their services with Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday services at 6 p.m. Wednesday services at 7 p.m. and Teen Focus Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold worship service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 10:30 a.m. broadcast service is live in the sanctuary. Wednesday prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday services are live streamed on Facebook beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:30 a.m.

First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, Martinsville, holds regular Sunday services in person at 11 a.m.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville, holds in-person worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Holy Communion celebrated at each service.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional. Masks and hand sanitizer are available.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

YOUTH PROGRAM

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Youth Program will be held weekly for kids in grades 6-12 beginning with a cook-off at the church picnic shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the same time weekly in the building adjacent to the shelter beginning with dinner, followed by youth group time, ending at 8 p.m. Your own transportation must be provided. For more information, call 806-8231.