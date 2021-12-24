Martinsville-area church news: Dec. 24

JINGLE FOR JESUS 5 K RUN

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will hold Jingle For Jesus 5K Run at 9 this morning. Infinity Acres will have a nativity scene with live animals. Refreshments in the church shelter will follow.

LIGHTS

Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren‘s Pneuma Pit is decorated with Christmas lights, on every night, with interactive QR codes around the pit and picnic shelter. Free hot chocolate will be served there from 6-8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 tonight.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., will have an in-person Christmas Eve worship service at 6 p.m. today in the sanctuary. Masks are recommended, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 5:30 p.m. today.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will have Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. today.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 Church Street Ext, Martinsville, will hold a candlelit on Christmas Eve service to welcome the Christ Child at 5 p.m. today. In a service of nine Lessons and Carols, worshipers will hear the Christmas story proclaimed and sing familiar carols in a service of Holy Communion.

Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold Christmas Eve Vespers services at 5 p.m. today.

First Baptist Church will present a Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion service at 5 p.m. today.

Pleasant Grove Christian Church will have a Christmas Eve candlelight Communion service at 5:30 p.m. today.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will hold a “Drop in Communion Service” from 5-6 p.m. today.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville will have a Christmas Eve Communion Service at 6 p.m. today.

Smith Memorial Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will worship at 7 tonight with a candlelight service in in the sanctuary. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.

Kingdom Point, 353 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will have a Christmas Eve Communion service at 5 p.m.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Morning Star Holy Church will have its annual Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Saturday. The theme is “Light Has Appeared”

CHRISTMASTIDE

First Baptist Church will hold a First Sunday of Christmastide service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

WATCH NIGHT SERVICE

Morning Star Holy Church will have a Watchnight service at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

CLOTHES GIVEAWAY

Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

FOOD BASKETS

FOR NEEDY

Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church will prepare food baskets for unemployed people in need during December. To reserve a basket, call Carol Betts at 434-792-1213.

MEALS/FOOD

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have its monthly drive-thru community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First Baptist Church will be the site of the community Christmas meal Richard’s Dinner on Christmas Day, Saturday. To order a meal call 276-403-9557; to volunteer call 276-732-3422. Send donations to Grace Network, PO Box 3902, Martinsville. VA 24115, marked Richard’s Dinner.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have monthly take-out community meals on the third Thursday of the month through December, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until all the meals are gone. You can pull up and ask for the number of meals needed, and they will be given to you in your vehicle. Reservations are not required.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals. Other dates meals will be prepared is Jan. 5.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Pictures are welcomed and will be published as space allows. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday.

