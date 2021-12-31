Martinsville-area church news: Dec. 31

CHURCH SERVICES

Rich Acres Baptist Church in Martinsville holds Sunday school for all ages every Sunday at 10 a.m., with morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening services at 6 p.m.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold Sunday drive-in service at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. service in the sanctuary. Wednesday prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Masks are required. Services are streaming on Facebook beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:30 a.m.

MASTER PROGRAM

Rich Acres Baptist Church in Martinsville will start their Master Club Program on Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 7-8:20 p.m. for ages 5 through grade 6 and Teen Focus for 7th through 12th grades.

LIGHTS

Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren‘s Pneuma Pit is decorated with Christmas lights, on every night, with interactive QR codes around the pit and picnic shelter. Free hot chocolate will be served there from 6-8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

NEW YEAR’S EVE GOSPEL CONCERT POSTPONED

First Baptist Church of Bassett Gospel Concert for New Year’s Eve has been postponed to a later date in February which will be announced later.

WATCH NIGHT SERVICE

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will hold a New Year’s Eve special service at 5 p.m. today, followed by a potluck soup supper in the fellowship hall.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold service at 11:30 p.m. for 30 minutes tonight on New Year’s Eve Watch Night drive-in worship into the new year.

Morning Star Holy Church will have a Watchnight service at 10:30 tonight.

CLOTHES GIVEAWAY

Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

MEALS/FOOD

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have monthly take-out community meals on the third Thursday of the month through December, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until all the meals are gone. You can pull up and ask for the number of meals needed, and they will be given to you in your vehicle. Reservations are not required.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals. Other dates meals will be prepared is Jan. 5.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Pictures are welcomed and will be published as space allows. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

