Martinsville-area church news: Feb. 18

CHURCH SERVICES

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville, will mark the beginning of the Lenten season by marking worshipers’ foreheads with ashes during an Ash Wednesday liturgy at noon on March 2. The service of Holy Communion begins the 40-day season of reflection and preparation for Easter. On Facebook at www.facebook.com/holytrinitymartinsville.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, Sunday morning in person worship at 11 a.m.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are required and social distancing is practiced. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. For more information, call the church office at 276-638-8861 or email church@starlingavenue.org.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are strongly recommended. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

FOOD & FELLOWSHIP

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers will host a “True Soup Kitchen” at 2 p.m. Saturday with beef hot dogs with chili on bun, baked beans and chips, and another one at 1 p.m. Sunday, with chicken, waffles and mixed fruit.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Axton will hold a Men’s Chili Cookoff Contest and Women’s Desserts Contest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Votes will be cast for the best. Games will follow the meal.

CLOTHES GIVEAWAY

Greater Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

REGULAR COMMUNITY MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals on the last Wednesday of each month, from 5-6 p.m. The next will be held on Feb. 23; call 647-8150 before 3:30 that day to reserve meal(s).

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The next one scheduled is Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church‘s food pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of foods, drinks and sundries will be given away, no questions asked. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Come to the lower door on the cemetery side.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal will be Feb. 23.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

