Martinsville-area church news: Feb. 4

FOOD & FELLOWSHIP

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will host a “True Soup Kitchen” from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, with soup, ham or turkey sandwich and chips, and Sunday Brunch at 1 p.m., with eggs, rice, sausage and biscuits.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Axton will hold a Men’s Chili Cookoff Contest and Women’s Desserts Contest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 (postponed from last week due to weather). Votes will be cast for the best. Games will follow the meal.

Grace Baptist Church will host a free community dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, home-cooked food take-out style. The church is at 6400 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway.

CHURCH SERVICES

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will host a Gideon representative during the 11 a.m. worship Feb. 13.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 Church St. Ext., Martinsville, Sunday, Feb. 6, Sunday services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required and KN95 masks are available. For more information visit www.facebook.com/holytrinitymartinsville.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are required and social distancing is practiced. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. For more information, call the church office at 276-638-8861 or email church@starlingavenue.org.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are strongly recommended. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

CLOTHES GIVEAWAY

Greater Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

REGULAR COMMUNITY MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church Community Meal drive-thru at the corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will be held from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. Call 278-647-8150 before 3:30 Wednesday to reserve meals.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have its monthly drive-thru community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church‘s food pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 5 and Feb. 19. A variety of foods, drinks and sundries will be given away, no questions asked. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Come to the lower door on the cemetery side.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal will be Feb. 23.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.