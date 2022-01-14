Martinsville-area church news: Jan. 14

BIBLE STUDY

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, has new Bible studies for men and for women at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

CHURCH SERVICE

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are required and social distancing is practiced. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. For additional information, call the church office at 276-638-8861 or email church@starlingavenue.org

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., will have in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are strongly recommended. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

CLOTHES GIVEAWAY

Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

MEALS/FOOD

First Presbyterian of Martinsville on Patrick Avenue will host a free takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. distributed under the portico in back of the church.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have their monthly drive-thru community meal on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church‘s food pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of foods, drinks and sundries will be given away, no questions asked. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Come to the lower door on the cemetery side. The next time it will be open will be Jan. 22.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot.

