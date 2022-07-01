Martinsville-area church news: July 1

HOT DOG DINNER

White Chapel Baptist Church, 6237 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway, will hold a Early Fourth Hot Dog Dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will hold a Gospel & Bluegrass Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Sunday featuring special music to celebrate freedom as a country and as followers of Christ. Wear red, white and blue and dress casually. Lemonade and cookies will be served on church porch afterward.

VBS

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold Vacation Bible School for ages three to 16 years of age July 12-15 at 6 p.m. (dinner available at 5:15 p.m.) and July 16 at 9:30 a.m. The theme is Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, will have Vacation Bible School July 11-15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sign language interpreters will be provided as well as a class for special needs friends.

Smith Memorial Methodist Church will hold Vacation Bible School July 10 thru July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 4 to 11 years. Snacks will be served.

Fort Trial Baptist Church will have vacation Bible school July 10–15, from 6:15-8 p.m. for children ages 2-5 and 6:15– 8:30 p.m. for school-aged children and teenagers. Adults classes are at 7 p.m.. Bring your Bible each night. The theme is “Spark Studios: Created in Christ Designed for God’s Purpose.” The themes for each day will be: Sunday: God, the Creator—wear an item showing God’s creations; Monday: God, the Designer—wear an item displaying a talent or favorite activity; Tuesday: Jesus, The King: wear your favorite color; Wednesday: Jesus, the Redeemer—wear red to represent Jesus’ Blood or a cross; Thursday: Holy Spirit, the Helper—wear white to represent forgiveness of sin; Friday, June 15th: Family Night. Online registration: www.forttrialbaptist.com/events.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have one-day vacation Bible school on Saturday, July 16, from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. with theme “Down on the Farm: Safe with the Shepherd.” Will feature lunch, a hayride, a small petting zoo, music, crafts and Bible lessons. For ages three to those entering 5th grade in August. For more information, call 276-629-5394.

SPECIAL SERVICE

Trinity Friends Church, 5 Summit St., Martinsville is having a Friend’s Day service on July 10 at 10:45 a.m. Special music and a meal will follow.

SERVICES

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, are back to normal schedule for their services with Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday services at 6 p.m. Wednesday services at 7 p.m. and Teen Focus Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold worship service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 10:30 a.m. broadcast service is live in the sanctuary. Wednesday prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday services are live streamed on Facebook beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:30 a.m.

First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, Martinsville, holds regular Sunday services in person at 11 a.m.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville, holds in-person worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Holy Communion celebrated at each service.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional. Masks and hand sanitizer are available.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

REGULAR COMMUNITY

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is Wednesday, June 29.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The next meal is Tuesday, June 28.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday, of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal is Wednesday, June 29.

YOUTH PROGRAM

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Youth Program will be held weekly for kids in grades 6-12 beginning with a cook-off at the church picnic shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the same time weekly in the building adjacent to the shelter beginning with dinner, followed by youth group time, ending at 8 p.m. Your own transportation must be provided. For more information, call 806-8231.

