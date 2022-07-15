Martinsville-area church news: July 15

CONCERT

First Baptist Church of Bassett will have Mark Templeton in concert in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. Sunday.

HOMECOMING SERVICE

Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Haywood Alcorn speaking and The Evergreen Bluegrass Band from Ringgold singing. A fellowship meal will follow, and then the Evergreen Bluegrass Band will sing.

MEET & GREET

Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church, 350 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will hold a “Meet & Greet” to welcome their new pastor, Rev. Gary Shupe and his wife Robin on Sunday, July 24, following the 10:30 a.m. service.

BACK2SCHOOL

The 16th annual Back2School program, started by The Community Fellowship Pastor Michael Harrison, will hold registration from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Registration locations include: The Community Fellowship at 2674 Virginia Ave, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Fairway Baptist Church at 9427 Fairystone Park Hwy, Uptown Ministry Center at 145 E Main St., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church at 1403 Rivermont Heights, First Baptist Ridgeway at 15 Church St., Hillcrest Baptist Church at 18075 AL Philpott Hwy and Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 755 Fairystone Park Hwy.

VBS

Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will hold vacation Bible school Thursday through Saturday, July 23, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 22 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. For information, call 276-956-2508 or email kingdompoint@comcast.net.

Rich Acres Baptist Church, Martinsville, will hold vacation Bible school, Sunday thru Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. The theme is “The Great Treasure Hunt.” The program is for children ages four through sixth grade. For information, contact Pastor Gary Hughes at 276-252-4514.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have one-day vacation Bible school from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with theme “Down on the Farm: Safe with the Shepherd.” It will feature lunch, a hayride, a small petting zoo, music, crafts and Bible lessons. The program is for ages 3 to those entering fifth grade. For more information, call 276-629-5394.

Valley Drive Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, through Thursday, July 28. “Jesus Our Strong Foundation,” written and directed by Debra Elgin, is the theme. The program is for ages kindergarten to teenagers.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will host a free, in-person breakfast in the fellowship hall from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is Wednesday.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The next meal is Tuesday, July 26.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal is Wednesday, July 27.

YOUTH PROGRAM

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Youth Program will be held weekly for kids in grades 6-12 beginning with a cook-off at the church picnic shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the same time weekly in the building adjacent to the shelter beginning with dinner, followed by youth group time, ending at 8 p.m. Your own transportation must be provided. For more information, call 806-8231.