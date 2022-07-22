Martinsville-area church news: July 22

HEALTH FAIR

Galilean House of Worship, 5978 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will hold a free Health Fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday. Vision, Covid testing and vaccines, bloodmobile (by appointment), blood pressure checks and more.

MEET & GREET

Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church, 350 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will hold a “Meet & Greet” to welcome their new pastor, the Rev. Gary Shupe, and his wife Robin, on Sunday, following the 10:30 a.m. service.

VBS

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will hold vacation Bible school July 29-31 from 6-8:30 p.m., for ages 4-13. Games, crafts, Bible lessons, dinner and more will be included. For more information, call 836-214-7418.

Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway,will continue its vacation Bible school from 6:30-8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For information, call 276-956-2508 or email kingdompoint@comcast.net.

Valley Drive Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school at 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. “Jesus Our Strong Foundation,” written and directed by Debra Elgin, is the theme. The program is for ages kindergarten to teenagers.

FOOD PANTRY

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s Food Pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton; come to the lower level entrance on the cemetery side. All are welcome; there are no forms to fill out. The next one will be on Aug. 6.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Galilean House of Worship, 5978 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will hold Back to School Youth & Young Adult Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31. School supplies will be given out to all students. There will also be cash giveaways.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m. The next meal is scheduled for Tuesday.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal is Wednesday.

YOUTH PROGRAM

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Youth Program will be held weekly for kids in grades 6-12 beginning with a cook-off at the church picnic shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the same time weekly in the building adjacent to the shelter beginning with dinner, followed by youth group time, ending at 8 p.m. Your own transportation must be provided. For more information, call 806-8231.