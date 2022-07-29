Martinsville-area church news: July 29

SPECIAL SERVICES

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have service this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. There will be no service at the church on Sunday nor Wednesday of this week.

The Way of the Cross Church of Christ International Holy Convocation will convene in Baltimore, Maryland, Monday through Friday, Aug. 5. The original Dodson Five of Martinsville will be the guests at the opening Gala on Monday at 6 p.m. Bishop Earley Dillard will speak at noon on Wednesday and will formally be vestured the Presiding Bishop of the Way of the Cross Church of Christ International on Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have a Fifth Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sunday with singing by the Agnew Family Plus One. A covered dish meal will follow the service.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Galilean House of Worship, 5978 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will hold Back to School Youth & Young Adult Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. School supplies will be given out to all students. There will also be cash giveaways.

Volunteers who are helping with the multi-church Back2School school supplies giveaway will fill backpack orders at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Commerce Court. The distribution will be Saturday morning at participating churches, by appointments that already have been arranged.

Aiken Summit Wesleyan Church, 6625 Axton Road, will have a back-to-school party, giving away school supplies, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

VBS

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will hold vacation Bible school today through Sunday, from 6-8:30 p.m., for ages 4-13. Games, crafts, Bible lessons, dinner and more will be included. For more information, call 836-214-7418.

FOOD PANTRY

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s Food Pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton; come to the lower level entrance on the cemetery side. All are welcome; there are no forms to fill out.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

YOUTH PROGRAM

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Youth Program will be held weekly for kids in grades 6-12 beginning with a cook-off at the church picnic shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the same time weekly in the building adjacent to the shelter beginning with dinner, followed by youth group time, ending at 8 p.m. Your own transportation must be provided. For more information, call 806-8231.