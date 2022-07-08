Martinsville-area church news: July 8

BACK2SCHOOL

The 16th annual Back2School program, started by The Community Fellowship Pastor Michael Harrison, will hold registration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and on Tuesday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m. Registration locations include: The Community Fellowship at 2674 Virginia Ave, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Fairway Baptist Church at 9427 Fairystone Park Hwy, Uptown Ministry Center at 145 E Main St., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church at 1403 Rivermont Heights, First Baptist Ridgeway at 15 Church St., Hillcrest Baptist Church at 18075 AL Philpott Hwy and Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 755 Fairystone Park Hwy.

SPECIAL SERVICES

Valley Drive Baptist Church will host special meetings at 6 p.m. today and Saturday, featuring Lewis Ricketts and Caleb Anderson. Each night there will be special music from men from Greensboro Bible Institute. Bring youth groups to meetings.

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will observe Academic Youth at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Minister Cameron Moore of Greenwood Baptist Church. This service will be held in the sanctuary and via Zoom. All CDC guidelines will be observed. Zoom ID#: 89229487248 passcode: 446325.

Trinity Friends Church, 5 Summit St., Martinsville is having a Friend’s Day service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Special music and a meal will follow.

Valley Drive Baptist Church’s 11 a.m. Sunday service will feature Caleb Grindstaff, and the 6 p.m. Sunday service features Zach Fox.

VBS

Smith Memorial Methodist Church, 2703 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will hold vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for ages 4 to 11 years. Snacks will be served. To register, call 276-647-8150, or go to www.smithmemorialumc.com.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, will have vacation Bible school from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15. Sign language interpreters will be provided as well as a class for special needs children. The theme is “Zoomerang.” To register, visit www.hbcridgeway.com or call 276-957-2449.

Fort Trial Baptist Church will have vacation Bible school from 6:15-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15, for children ages 2-5 and for school-aged children and teenagers. Adults classes are at 7 p.m. Bring your Bible each night. The theme is “Spark Studios: Created in Christ Designed for God’s Purpose.” The themes for each day will be: Sunday: God, the Creator—wear an item showing God’s creations; Monday: God, the Designer—wear an item displaying a talent or favorite activity; Tuesday: Jesus, The King: wear your favorite color; Wednesday: Jesus, the Redeemer—wear red to represent Jesus’ Blood or a cross; Thursday: Holy Spirit, the Helper—wear white to represent forgiveness of sin; Friday, June 15th: Family Night. Online registration: www.forttrialbaptist.com/events.

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold vacation Bible school for ages three to 16 years of age at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 15 (dinner available at 5:15 p.m.) and Saturday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m. The theme is Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have one-day vacation Bible school on Saturday, July 16, from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. with theme “Down on the Farm: Safe with the Shepherd.” Will feature lunch, a hayride, a small petting zoo, music, crafts and Bible lessons. For ages three to those entering 5th grade in August. For more information, call 276-629-5394.

Valley Drive Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school July 24-28 at 6 p.m. “Jesus Our Strong Foundation”, written and directed by Debra Elgin, is the theme. For ages kindergarten to teenagers.

FOOD PANTRY

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s Food Pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton; come to the lower level entrance on the cemetery side. All are welcome; there are no forms to fill out.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is Wednesday,

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

YOUTH PROGRAM

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Youth Program will be held weekly for kids in grades 6-12 beginning with a cook-off at the church picnic shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the same time weekly in the building adjacent to the shelter beginning with dinner, followed by youth group time, ending at 8 p.m. Your own transportation must be provided. For more information, call 806-8231.