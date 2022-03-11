Martinsville-area church news: March 11

FOOD & FELLOWSHIP

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers will host a “True Soup Kitchen” at 2 p.m. Saturday, with cheeseburger on bun & chips, and another one at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with baked pasta with cheese, string beans & garlic bread.

RETREAT

The South Central Virginia Area Christian Churches/Churches of Christ Ladies will hold their annual retreat Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, at Pittsylvania Christian Service Camp, 1232 Oxford Road, Chatham. Friday registration and dorms will open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. catered by Wanda Ashley from A Taste of Home Restaurant in Martinsville. Inspirational sessions will follow at 7 p.m. led by Denise and Kim Moulden on the topic “Uncluttered”—Cleaning the Clutter From Our Hearts.” Sessions will be followed by a time of fellowship and crafts. Dorms will be available for overnight stay, or you may return Saturday by 8:30 a.m. for a light breakfast followed by the closing session at 9:15 a.m. Registration fee is $15 due by March 23, or $20 at the door. Please send registrations to: Retreat Registrar, 17172 Callands Road, Axton, VA 24054. For more information, call 650-8719 or contact the camp manager, Austin Roach, via e-mail at manager.camppitt.org. All area ladies are invited to attend

CHURCH SERVICES

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have Sunday services at 11:30 a.m. as a drive-in worship service, and also at the 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday prayer service will be at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Masks are required. Services are streaming on Facebook beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Broadcast service also airs on WHEE-AM (1370) at 9:10 a.m.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Masks optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are required and social distancing is practiced. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. For more information, call the church office at 276-638-8861 or email church@starlingavenue.org.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are strongly recommended. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

REGULAR COMMUNITY MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The next will be held on March 23; call 647-8150 before 3:30 that day to reserve meal(s).

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The next one scheduled is Tuesday, March 29.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal will be March 30.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.