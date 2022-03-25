Martinsville-area church news: March 25

RETREAT

The South Central Virginia Area Christian Churches/Churches of Christ Ladies will hold their annual retreat Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, at Pittsylvania Christian Service Camp, 1232 Oxford Road, Chatham. Friday registration and dorms will open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. catered by Wanda Ashley from A Taste of Home Restaurant in Martinsville. Inspirational sessions will follow at 7 p.m. led by Denise and Kim Moulden on the topic “Uncluttered”—Cleaning the Clutter From Our Hearts.” Sessions will be followed by a time of fellowship and crafts. Dorms will be available for overnight stay, or you may return Saturday by 8:30 a.m. for a light breakfast followed by the closing session at 9:15 a.m. Registration fee is $15 due by March 23, or $20 at the door. Please send registrations to: Retreat Registrar, 17172 Callands Road, Axton, VA 24054. For more information, call 650-8719 or contact the camp manager, Austin Roach, via e-mail at manager.camppitt.org. All area ladies are invited to attend.

MUSIC

Shelton Brothers Band will be in concert at First Baptist Church of Bassett at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting April 9. Breakfast-type refreshments will be served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

OPEN HOUSE

Bassett Church of the Brethren will hold a Special Day of Worship Open House at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Revelators will render music, and a free spaghetti meal will follow the service. The church is at 34 Brethren Drive, across the hill from Bassett Rescue Squad.

PASSOVER

Randall Ford will conduct a “Messiah in the Passover” demonstration, showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, at 7 tonight at Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville. A love offering will be received.

The program begins with the traditional Passover Seder table, complete with all the articles of this important Jewish celebration. The speaker will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the Passover feast and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper that Messiah celebrated with the disciples, giving special emphasis on the redemptive significance of the Crucifixion.

“Messiah in the Passover” gives the Christian community insight into Jewish traditions so that the Jewish roots of Christianity can be better understood. This program also helps the Jewish and Christian communities understand their common heritage.

CHURCH SERVICES

Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, will celebrate Women’s Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday with guest preacher Evangelist Cheri Stinson from Burlington, North Carolina.

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will hold Family Easter Celebration at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Travel back in time to hear stories of people who knew Jesus and learn the true meaning of Easter. Other activities include prizes, games and an egg hunt.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have Sunday services at 11:30 a.m. as a drive-in worship service, and also at the 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday prayer service will be at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Masks are required. Services are streaming on Facebook beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Broadcast service also airs on WHEE-AM (1370) at 9:10 a.m.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Masks optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

HOLY WEEK

Pocahontas Basset Baptist Church will have a Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10, in the church. It will be a service of palms, dramatic readings and special music remembering the Lord’s last week on earth. The church will have a Walk-the-Prayer Labyrinth from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 13, in the fellowship hall. Come to pray and meditate as you walk through the prayer labyrinth. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6 p.m. April 14, with hand-washing, Communion and prayer walk in the Labyrinth, to recall Jesus’s last night with his friends.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church will hold its Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 15.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will have a Good Friday Service at 6 p.m., on April 15. An Easter Sunday service will be held at 11 a.m., with the large cross covered in lilies and special music to celebrate the Resurrection.

REGULAR COMMUNITY MEALS

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The next one scheduled is Tuesday.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal will be Wednesday.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month.Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The next will be held on April 6; call 647-8150 before 3:30 that day to reserve meal(s).

