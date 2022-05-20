Martinsville-area church news: May 20

CHURCH YARD SALE

Bassett Worship Center, 7301 Fairy Stone Park, Highway/Route 57, Bassett, will hold a yard sale at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 21. New and used items. In case of rain will be held inside.

FUNDRAISER

Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett, will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 2 p.m. sponsored by The Ladies Circle 2 Group. Hot dog, chips, drink—lunch for $5; free musical entertainment; games for $1; classic car cruise-ins are welcome; donations include: one free mowing by Hart’s Lawn Care; one free weekend camping at The Lily Pad Campground, Stanleytown; a new Frigidaire gas range, and much more.

GRADUATES

Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, will honor its high school graduates during the Sunday, May 22, worship service.

TRUE SOUP KITCHEN

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has new hours for “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m., serving hot food, rain or shine.

HOMECOMING

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will celebrate its 138th homecoming at 10 a.m. June 10. After lunch, the Whisnants will be in concert at 1:30 p.m. Former members, family and friends are welcome.

SERVICES

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville, holds in-person worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Holy Communion celebrated at each service.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional. Masks and hand sanitizer are available.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold worship service in the sanctuary on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday services are live streamed on Facebook beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:30 a.m.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

REGULAR COMMUNITY

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is Wednesday, June 1.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The next meal is Tuesday, May 31.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday, of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal is Wednesday, May 25.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

