Martinsville-area church news: May 27

SOUTHERN GOSPEL CONCERT

First Baptist Church of Collinsville will hold a Southern Gospel Concert featuring Mercy’s Well on June 4 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow.

COMMUNITY DAY/WEEKEND

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will host a free Community Day on Saturday, June 4, for all surrounding churches, families and friends of the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music from Callands Baptist Church Choir, food, entertainment for children, teens and adults; vendors on site, and more.

TRUE SOUP KITCHEN

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has new hours for “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Friday, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, at 1 p.m., serving hot food, rain or shine.

Food Pantry

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 42 Mount Vernon Road, Axton, will hold a food pantry from 9-11 a.m. this Saturday.

HOMECOMING

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will celebrate its 138th homecoming at 10 a.m. June 10. After lunch, the Whisnants will be in concert at 1:30 p.m. Former members, family and friends are welcome.

SERVICES

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, 10:45 a.m., Sunday, June 5, church lawn for Tent Worship by Pastor Robert L. Divens Jr.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville, holds in-person worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Holy Communion celebrated at each service.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional. Masks and hand sanitizer are available.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold drive in worship service (this Sunday only weather permitting) at 11:30 a.m. Holy Communion will be administered in this service. If raining, communion service will be held in sanctuary. Live service will be held at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Masks recommended in services. Sunday services are live streamed on Facebook beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:30 a.m. and on Sundays on WHEE-AM (1370) 9:10-9:40 a.m.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

VBS

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 42 Mount Vernon Road, Axton, will have Vacation Bible School 2022 from 6-8 p.m. nightly on June 27 to July 1

REGULAR COMMUNITY

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is Wednesday, June 1.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The next meal is Tuesday, May 31.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday, of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal is Wednesday, June 29.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

