Martinsville-area church news: Nov. 19

VACCINE CLINICS
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville, will have a Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 2-4 p.m. today. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be available. $50 gift cards will be given to individuals receiving the vaccine (first come, first served).
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 58 East, Axton, will host a Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pre-registration required/free. For more information, contact Karen Millner at 336-695-6872 (United Way of Henry County and Martinsville).
INTERIM PASTOR
Mount Vernon Baptist Church announces that its interim pastor will be Robby Benfield, officially starting his role on Dec. 5. Benfield has been delivering services about once a month since the summer.
SERVICE
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., will have in-person Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks are strongly recommended during our worship service. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information call 276-632-2609.
SHOEBOXES
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD SAMARITAN’S PURSE SHOWBOXES are being accepted from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, 1:30-5 p.m. Sunday and 9-11 a.m. Monday at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. To send your directly to the organization, visit amaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
THANKSGIVING
CELEBRATION
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Thanksgiving celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will follow.
THANKSGIVING
DINNERS
Refuge Temple Ministries will host a community Thanksgiving dinner at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church will host a Thanksgiving meal at 5 p.m. Thursday.
THANKSGIVING SERVICE
Hillcrest Baptist Church will host the Ruritan-sponsored community Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Refuge Temple Ministries will host a Thanksgiving service at 11 a.m. Thursday, online only, on its Facebook and YouTube pages. The Rev. Charles Whitfield of First Baptist East Martinsville will speak.
ADVENT PIPES
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church’s organist Peter Ramsey will present concerts of sacred music for the season on the first three Thursdays of December (2, 9 and 16), beginning at noon in the church sanctuary and lasting about 30 to 45 minutes. The concerts will feature organ and piano music. The church is at 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett.
CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
FOOD BASKETS
FOR NEEDY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church will prepare food baskets for unemployed people in need during November and December. To reserve a basket, call Carol Betts at 434-792-1213.
TOOLS FOR
SUCCESS CLASSES
Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up is “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.
MEALS/FOOD
First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, located on Patrick Henry Avenue, will host a free take-out only breakfast on Saturday, from 8:30-10 a.m., available under the portico in back of church.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s food pantry, giving out provisions including traditional Thanksgiving foods, will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road. Come to the lower cemetery side of the church.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have monthly take-out community meals on the third Thursday of the month through December, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until all the meals are gone. You can pull up and ask for the number of meals needed, and they will be given to you in your vehicle. Reservations are not required.
First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, has a food bank at 9-11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Meats and some produce are available, as well as other types of food.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals. Other dates meals will be prepared are Dec. 1 and 15 and Jan. 5.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will give away boxes of food at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the church. It’s normal date is the last Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m., but doing it early this month helps people prepare for Thanksgiving. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.
