Martinsville-area church news: Nov. 19

MEALS/FOOD

First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, located on Patrick Henry Avenue, will host a free take-out only breakfast on Saturday, from 8:30-10 a.m., available under the portico in back of church.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s food pantry, giving out provisions including traditional Thanksgiving foods, will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road. Come to the lower cemetery side of the church.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have monthly take-out community meals on the third Thursday of the month through December, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until all the meals are gone. You can pull up and ask for the number of meals needed, and they will be given to you in your vehicle. Reservations are not required.

First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, has a food bank at 9-11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Meats and some produce are available, as well as other types of food.