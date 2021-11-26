Martinsville-area church news: Nov. 26

First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, has a food bank at 9-11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Meats and some produce are available, as well as other types of food.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals. Other dates meals will be prepared are Dec. 1 and 15 and Jan. 5.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot.

Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will give away boxes of food at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the church. It’s normal date is the last Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m., but doing it early this month helps people prepare for Thanksgiving. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Send information (pictures too!) to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

