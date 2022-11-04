Martinsville-area church news: Nov. 4

FALL BAZAAR

Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will hold a fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will feature homemade baked goods, gifts, plants, flea market items, themed baskets, a silent auction, Christmas decorations, crafts, toys, used furniture and more.

ANNIVERSARY

Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will celebrate the 22nd pastoral anniversary and 30th year in ministry of Elder Mandell A. Motley at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with speaker Elder Ed Martin from Spirit of Christ Worship Center in Martinsville. The 2:30 p.m. speaker will be Bishop Raymond Bennett of The Greater Canaan Land Church in Gretna, accompanied by the choir and congregation.

BAKE SALE

First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave., McCabe Library will hold their annual bake sale at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 with gift-ready and freezer-ready goods on the Oakdale Street side of the church.

THANKS, GIVING & PRAISE

Henry County Baptist Association will present an evening of Thanks, Giving & Praise hosted at First Baptist Church Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 12. Special music will be by Martinsville native Melinda (Nester) Isley and her band, with Exalted opening the concert beginning at 4 p.m., and refreshments to follow. The event will be held outside; if weather is rainy or too cold, it will be moved inside. Concert and refreshments are free. Food and/or monetary donations to Henry County Food Pantry will be accepted.

REVIVAL SERVICES

Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, will hold revival services tonight and this weekend, with tonight’s and Saturday’s services beginning at 7 and Sunday morning service at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Paul Adams of Wynne, Arkansas.

FALL FESTIVAL

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold a fall festival/auto fair from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday with a free hot dog lunch, games, hayrides, exhibitors. It will include Tee Freeman’s Full Throttle Cruisers, the Big Drop, a maze, inflatables, a slingshot, a barrel car train and balloon creations. First responders and other exhibitors will participate. Door prizes will be given throughout the day, thanks to donations from businesses and people in Franklin and Henry counties.

YOUTH GROUP

The Leatherwood-Axton Youth Group is a community group for kids in seventh through twelfth grade who live in the Leatherwood and Axton areas. Its first gathering will be held this evening at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, and other area churches are welcome to host the next one (but Mt. Vernon will host it if needed). The idea behind it is to have wholesome, safe gatherings for teenagers community-wide, since many churches in the area now don’t have enough kids to have individual church youth groups. From 6-8 p.m., the new youth group will have pizza, drinks, side dishes and desserts, and the kids will play board games such as Scattegories (a great ice-breaker to start with), Sorry, Jenga and more. Kids are welcome to bring their favorite games. For more information, and to get involved as a church, email leatherwoodaxtonyouthgroup@yahoo.com or visit Leatherwood-Axton Youth Group on Facebook. Your family does not need to be affiliated with a church to participate.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

DINNER

Horsepasture Christian Church‘s annual spaghetti supper to benefit Grundy Mountain Mission School will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The cost is adults, $8; children, $4.50. Advanced tickets are eligible for door prizes. Call 276-734-2098 for more information.

MUSIC

Big Ken & LB Records present Gospel Showcase at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Martinsville High School auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. The main show performers will be Lamar Brown & The Anointed Disciples, Curtis Joyner & Resurrection, Joybells, Tim Rogers, Echoaires, Stone/Callands Family and Family 5. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to Shockoe Boyz, lead singer James Day and Sammy Townes. Pioneer Promoters are Darcell Battle, Angela Breedlove and Emily Johnson.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will hold a special concert at 3 p.m. Sunday featuring organ, piano and recorder music by musicians Peter Ramsey, organist/pianist, and Spencer Koger, Minister of Music at First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

THANKSGIVING

A Pre-Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, in the John D. Bassett Event Center (old Bassett High School), 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett, followed by food and fellowship provided by various churches in the cafeteria. Featured music will be by The Joyful Sound, a men’s quartet from First Baptist Bassett. All interested churches and individuals are invited. For more information, call Rev. Susan Spangenberg of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church at 276-629-5394.

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will had a Thanksgiving Celebration featuring “God Can” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Lunch will follow.

APPLE SUNDAY

Compassion Church, 6871 Irisburg Road, Axton will host “Apple Sunday” from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday. Apple cider, pie and donuts will be served. Compassion Kids will have a laser tag party and nachos.

INSTALLATION

A pastoral installation service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at new Life Apostolic Church, 9361 Callands Road, Chatham, for Bishop Wes Witcher Jr., on Founder’s Day. Chief Celebrant Bishop Charlie W. Witcher Sr. will be passing on the baton to his oldest son. The speaker will be Bishop Travell Travis of City of Refuge WOTCC of Richmond.

FOOD PANTRY

God’s Food Pantry at Mount Vernon Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 6 p.m. (a new time) each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall. Upcoming meal dates are Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

