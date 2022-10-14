Martinsville-area church news: Oct. 14

ANNIVERSARY

Progressive Prayer Temple will honor their pastor Bishop Milton D. Johnson Sr. and Lady Tawana for the 30th pastoral anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Elder Harry Manns. Guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service will be Bishop Boyce White, pastor of Mt. Pisgah Joyland Temple of Martinsville.

FALL FESTIVAL

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will hold a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be candy, games, food and giveaways for families.

NEW PASTOR

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, will have an installation service for Pastor Hayden Cran at 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. For more information, call 276-632-2609.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

PRE-THANKSGIVING WORSHIP

A Pre-Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, in the John D. Bassett Event Center (old Bassett High School), 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett, followed by food and fellowship in the cafeteria provided by various churches. Featured music by The Joyful Sound, men’s group quartet from First Baptist Bassett. All interested churches and individuals are invited. For more information, call Rev. Susan Spangenberg of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church at 276-629-5394.

ADVENT PIPES

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett will hold concerts in the sanctuary during the lunch hour featuring organ, piano and recorder music presented by Peter Ramsey on the first three Thursdays of December (1, 8 and 15), from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville sanctuary choirs will present a Christmas cantata on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

Love and Hope Ministries, 1944 Virginia Ave., Holiday Shopping Center, will have a pastor appreciation service for Steve Clements starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, with dinner following.

DINNERS

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will hold a fundraising pinto bean supper to raise money for its food pantry after church, which normally ends around noon, on Sunday, Oct. 23. The supper will include pintos, corn bread and peach cobbler. Their is no cost, but rather, donations for the food pantry will be accepted.

Horsepasture Christian Church‘s Annual Spaghetti Supper to benefit Grundy Mountain Mission School will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is adults: $8; children $4.50. Advanced tickets eligible for door prizes. Call 276-734-2098 for more information.

HCBA

The Henry County Baptist Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at First Baptist Church of Ridgeway.

LORD’S ACRE SALE

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church St., will host the Lord’s Acre Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Available will be home baked and canned goods, local produce and crafts. A country breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m.; blood pressure and sugar screenings scheduled for 8:30 to 10:20 a.m. All proceeds will go to support Drewry Mason Elementary School’s Back Pack Program to feed hungry children.

WORKSHOP

Jerusalem Christian Church, DOC, will host the training workshop “The Nuts & Bolts of Effective Bible Lectures” from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29. The presenter will be the Rev. Dr. William “Bill” Lee, retired pastor from Loudon Avenue Christian Church in Roanoke. Registration is due by Oct. 21, and the fee is $20. For more information, call 276-647-2550.

TRUNK OR TREAT

First Baptist Church of Bassett will hold Trunk or Treat beginning at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the large parking lot.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will hold a trunk-or-treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the church. A hot dog meal will be served to all who visit.

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will have Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 with free candy, hayrides and concessions available.

MUSIC

The Crenshaw Family will be the singers for Mount Vernon Baptist Church’s Fifth Sunday service on Oct. 30. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m., and worship at 11.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will hold a special concert at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 featuring organ, piano and recorder music by musicians Peter Ramsey, organist/pianist, and Spencer Koger, Minister of Music at First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

Big Ken & LB Records present Gospel Showcase at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Martinsville High School auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. The main show performers will be Lamar Brown & The Anointed Disciples, Curtis Joyner & Resurrection, Joybells, Tim Rogers, Echoaires, Stone/Callands Family and Family 5. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to Shockoe Boyz, lead singer James Day and Sammy Townes. Pioneer Promoters are Darcell Battle, Angela Breedlove and Emily Johnson.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, will serve a free community breakfast on Oct. 15 in the fellowship hall from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is Oct. 19.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will resume its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. (a new time) each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall. Upcoming meal dates are Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

