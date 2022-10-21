Martinsville-area church news: Oct. 21

FALL BAZAAR

Smith Memorial Methodist Church, 2703 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will hold a Fall Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will include a bake sale, crafts & yard sale, with coffee and pastries available. Tables are available for $10 for community to sell items.

ASSOCIATION

Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 167 Boondock Road, will hold Shiloh Primitive Baptist Association on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m.

HOMECOMING

Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, will observe its 60th anniversary on Sunday. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m., and a meal will follow. The guest speaker will be Tim Prillaman, and Kevin Paitsel is the pastor.

PASTOR APPRECIATION

Morning Star Holy Church will have Pastor Millner’s Appreciation at 10 a.m. Sunday in person and on Facebook Live. Minister Marilyn Millner is the celebration coordinator.

Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, 3404 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will hold Pastor’s Appreciation Day with Bishop Randy Martin of Bibleway Greater Assurance Ministries of Martinsville and Bishop Michael J. Hairston of Zion Tabernacle of Deliverance of Eden, North Carolina, at 3 p.m. Sunday.

WOMEN’S SERVICE

Women’s Service will be held at Divine Faith Holiness Church, 1002 W. Fayette St., Martinsville, at 11 a.m. Saturday with guests Co-Pastor Dorothy Eccles and New Beginning Holiness Church congregation.

FALL FESTIVAL

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will hold a fall festival from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be candy, games, food and giveaways for families.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

PRE-THANKSGIVING

A Pre-Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, in the John D. Bassett Event Center (old Bassett High School), 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett, followed by food and fellowship provided by various churches in the cafeteria. Featured music will be by The Joyful Sound, a men’s quartet from First Baptist Bassett. All interested churches and individuals are invited. For more information, call Rev. Susan Spangenberg of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church at 276-629-5394.

ADVENT PIPES

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett will hold concerts in the sanctuary during the lunch hour featuring organ, piano and recorder music presented by Peter Ramsey on the first three Thursdays of December (1, 8 and 15), from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville sanctuary choirs will present a Christmas cantata on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett.

ANNIVERSARY

Progressive Prayer Temple, 64 Cameron Road, Martinsville, will honor their pastor, Bishop Milton D. and Lady Tawana Johnson Sr. for their 30th pastoral anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with speaker Evangelist Marisa Womack. The guest speaker for the 3:30 p.m. service will be Elder Dennis Hardy, pastor of Faith Ministries of Roanoke.

DINNERS

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s pinto bean supper, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed. A new date will be announced later.

Horsepasture Christian Church‘s Annual Spaghetti Supper to benefit Grundy Mountain Mission School will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is adults: $8; children $4.50. Advanced tickets eligible for door prizes. Call 276-734-2098 for more information.

WORKSHOP

Jerusalem Christian Church, DOC, will host the training workshop “The Nuts & Bolts of Effective Bible Lectures” from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29. The presenter will be the Rev. Dr. William “Bill” Lee, retired pastor from Loudon Avenue Christian Church in Roanoke. Registration is due by today, and the fee is $20. For more information, call 276-647-2550.

TRUNK OR TREAT

First Baptist Church of Bassett will hold Trunk or Treat beginning at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the large parking lot.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold Truck O’ Treats in the parking lot of the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a photo backdrop as well as trick-or-treating at the decorated cars of various “characters and creatures.”

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will hold a trunk-or-treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the church. A hot dog meal will be served to all who visit.

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will have Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 with free candy, hayrides and concessions available.

MUSIC

The Crenshaw Family will be the singers for Mount Vernon Baptist Church’s Fifth Sunday service on Oct. 30. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m., and worship at 11.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will hold a special concert at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 featuring organ, piano and recorder music by musicians Peter Ramsey, organist/pianist, and Spencer Koger, Minister of Music at First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

Big Ken & LB Records present Gospel Showcase at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Martinsville High School auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. The main show performers will be Lamar Brown & The Anointed Disciples, Curtis Joyner & Resurrection, Joybells, Tim Rogers, Echoaires, Stone/Callands Family and Family 5. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to Shockoe Boyz, lead singer James Day and Sammy Townes. Pioneer Promoters are Darcell Battle, Angela Breedlove and Emily Johnson.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 6 p.m. (a new time) each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall. Upcoming meal dates are Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

