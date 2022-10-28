Martinsville-area church news: Oct. 28

HARVEST FESTIVAL
Aiken Summit Wesleyan Church, 6625 Axton Road, Axton, will hold a Harvest Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church fellowship hall on Saturday, Oct. 29. Trunk or treat, hot dogs, grilled cheese, games, bonfire.
YARD SALE
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will hold a yard sale Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.
FELLOWSHIP
Love and Hope Ministries, 1844 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have a fellowship service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Bishop Chattie Giles of Cornerstone Apostolic Church will be the guest speaker, and music will be rendered by Bible Way Assurance Church, where Bishop Randy Martin is the pastor.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS
People are also reading…
Mt. Zion AME Church will hold Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday with guest preacher Pastor Lisa Little of Congregational Life at the World Victory ICC.
HOLY COMMUNION SERVICE
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have service in the sanctuary on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with the administering of Holy Communion during the service. Special treats will be given to the children.
Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.