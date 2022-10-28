Martinsville-area church news: Oct. 28

HARVEST FESTIVAL

Aiken Summit Wesleyan Church, 6625 Axton Road, Axton, will hold a Harvest Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church fellowship hall on Saturday, Oct. 29. Trunk or treat, hot dogs, grilled cheese, games, bonfire.

YARD SALE

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will hold a yard sale Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.

FELLOWSHIP

Love and Hope Ministries, 1844 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have a fellowship service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Bishop Chattie Giles of Cornerstone Apostolic Church will be the guest speaker, and music will be rendered by Bible Way Assurance Church, where Bishop Randy Martin is the pastor.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Mt. Zion AME Church will hold Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday with guest preacher Pastor Lisa Little of Congregational Life at the World Victory ICC.

HOLY COMMUNION SERVICE

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have service in the sanctuary on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with the administering of Holy Communion during the service. Special treats will be given to the children.