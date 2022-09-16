Martinsville-area church news: September 16

HOMECOMING

Mt. Sinai Church, 7 Peters Street, Martinsville, will hold its annual homecoming and family & friends celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday with guest preacher Pastor Anthony Wilson of The Cathedral Refuge Church of Deliverance, Winston-Salem, N.C. Lunch will be served after benediction.

Fontaine Baptist Church homecoming will be celebrated on Sunday. Music by Mark and Joanne White will begin in 11 a.m. Due to precautions against Covid, there will be no meal.

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

Progressive Prayer Temple, 64 Cameron Road, Martinsville, will host the Women’s Conference “You’ve Got Mail” this weekend. At noon Saturday glory & prayer services with guest speaker Pastor Kaye Waller will be held, and at 5 p.m. there will be a service with guest speaker Prophetess Shirline Fuller. On Sunday, the 11 a.m. speaker will be Evangelist Marisa Womack, and the 3 p.m. service guest speaker will be Apostle Cynthia Carter.

GUESTS

Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will have Minister Tamika Whitfield Hairston as guest preacher at the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday at the church and also on Facebook live. Evangelist Almeda Foster will be guest preacher for the Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. worship service and Facebook live. Following worship services there will be Back 2 School programs with Sister Shirley J. Hairston as guest speaker with Sister Selma Millner presiding over the services and programs.

CONCERTS

Darcell’s Productions will host a free gospel quartet concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Greater Love Ministry, 906 E. Church St., Martinsville, sponsored by Renewed Faith, of which the pastor is Gaston Battle. Performing groups will include: The Family 5, Faithful Travelers, Zack and 2 Generation, Shockoe Boyz, Perkins N Invision and Anointed Voices of Grace.

Cruise-In

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle at 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, and Heads of State are co-hosting a “Bridging the Gap Between Church & Community” Cruise-In from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The flyer says, “Welcome: Inviting all churches from any denomination, race and/or ethnicity.” Participating churches are invited to set up a table and a 10 by 10 foot pop-up tent to showcase their churches. The registration deadline for that is Monday. The event will feature food vendors, show vehicles, music and more. Organizers call this event “a call to worship.”

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, will hold a free community breakfast in the fellowship hall from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will have a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday with take-out or outdoor seating available, weather permitting.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is Sept. 21.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

