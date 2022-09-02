Martinsville-area church news: September 2

OPEN HOUSE

White’s Chapel Baptist Church, 6237 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, will hold open house from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free hot dogs, donuts and drinks will be served for as long as they last.

CONFERENCE

A women’s conference with the theme “Finding Freedom in Christ!” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at New College Institute. The speaker will be Janet Steward, a speaker and Bible teacher. Worship will be led by The Kings Promise Praise Band. A meet & greet will precede the event, from 9:30-10 a.m. Admission is free. The host is Martinsville Bible Study Ministry.

HOMECOMING

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Axton, will have homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, with guest speaker Ricky Bates and music by Joyful Sound.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

FOOD PANTRY

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will have its food pantry open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Various grocery items will be available to anyone who shows up, no requisites. Help will be provided to load cars if needed.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.