Martinsville-area church news: September 23

BACK 2 SCHOOL CELEBRATION

Morning Star Holy Church will hold a Back 2 School Celebration with the theme "Suit Up in the Armor of God" with speaker Shirley J. Hairston at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

HOMECOMING

Valley Drive Baptist Church hold homecoming, from 10:30 a.m. until about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, featuring young preachers from Greensboro Bible College: Jordon Mathis, Jay Taylor and Caleb Anderson. Special music will feature Martha Bryant, Jackie Turner, Jay Taylor, Caleb Anderson, Khali Adams and others. A free dinner will be served for all.

ANNIVERSARY

The 8th Anniversary Celebration Service for Pastor Kaye Waller will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Deliverance Faith Temple, 503 W. Church St., Martinsville. The guest speaker will be Bishop Raymond Bennett of Greater Canaan Land Church in Gretna.

REVIVAL SERVICES

Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will hold a drive-in revival at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with Rev. Eric F. Hairston, pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, as guest speaker.

FOOD & CLOTHES GIVEAWAY

Love and Hope Ministry, 1844 Virginia Ave. (parking lot, Holiday Shopping Center) will have free food on the grill to go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free clothes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

INSIDE YARD & BAKE SALE

Collinsville Covenant Brethren Church, 553 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville, will hold an inside yard & bake sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Saturday.

Cruise-In

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle at 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, and Heads of State are co-hosting a "Bridging the Gap Between Church & Community" Cruise-In from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The flyer says, "Welcome: Inviting all churches from any denomination, race and/or ethnicity." Participating churches are invited to set up a table and a 10 by 10 foot pop-up tent to showcase their churches. The registration deadline for that is Monday. The event will feature food vendors, show vehicles, music and more. Organizers call this event "a call to worship."

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.