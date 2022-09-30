Martinsville-area church news: September 30

ANNIVERSARIES

Progressive Prayer Temple will honor their pastor, Bishop Milton D. Johnson Sr. for his 30th pastoral anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The guest speaker will be Elder Gregory Robertson, pastor of Saint Matthew Apostolic Temple in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, Martinsville, will celebrate their pastor’s sixth anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Minister Thomas Divens, associate minister of High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, will bring the morning message. Lunch will be served immediately after service. Bishop John A. Campbell, Jr., pastor of Bethel Way Church of Christ Inc., will bring the message at 2 p.m., accompanied by his choir and congregation.

YARD SALE

Bassett Church of the Brethren will hold a yard sale inside in the fellowship hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

FALL FESTIVAL

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will hold their Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with free food, bouncy house, hay rides, face painting, crafts, music, corn hole, cake/prize walk, there will be visits from the fire department, a dog, SPCA, National Turkey Federation and Martinsville Coalition of Health and Wellness. You can bring your folding chairs.

HOMECOMING

Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett, will observe their 90th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday with new minister Danny Hart bringing the message. A memorial service for members who have passed away this year, music and preaching, and a meal served following service will be held.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is Oct. 5.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 p.m. each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

