Martinsville-area church news: September 9

SERVICE

New Bethel Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, 340 Kings Mill Road, Ridgeway, will begin in-person and Facebook worship Sunday at 11 a.m.

ANNIVERSARY

Calvary United Church of Jesus Christ, 521 Fayette St., will celebrate the 27th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Doug Ingram at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bishop Chauncey Stone will be the speaker.

FISH FRY

Divine Faith Holiness Church, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold a fish fry on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

CONCERTS

Darcell’s Productions will host a free gospel quartet concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Greater Love Ministry, 906 E. Church St., Martinsville, sponsored by Renewed Faith, of which the pastor is Gaston Battle. Performing groups will include: The Family 5, Faithful Travelers, Zack and 2 Generation, Shockoe Boyz, Perkins N Invision and Anointed Voices of Grace.

Pleasant View Baptist Church, 4432 Pleasant View Drive, Patrick Springs, will have The Spiritualaires in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday.

CONFERENCE

A women’s conference with the theme “Finding Freedom in Christ!” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at New College Institute. The speaker will be Janet Steward, a speaker and Bible teacher. Worship will be led by The Kings Promise Praise Band. A meet & greet will precede the event, from 9:30-10 a.m. Admission is free. The host is Martinsville Bible Study Ministry.

Cruise-In

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle at 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, and Heads of State are co-hosting a “Bridging the Gap Between Church & Community” Cruise-In from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The flyer says, “Welcome: Inviting all churches from any denomination, race and/or ethnicity.” Participating churches are invited to set up a table and a 10 by 10 foot pop-up tent to showcase their churches. The registration deadline for that is Monday. The event will feature food vendors, show vehicles, music and more. Organizers call this event “a call to worship.”

HOMECOMING

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Axton, will have homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Ricky Bates and music by Joyful Sound.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.