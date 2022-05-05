Pence: Jesus taught in simple parables

Elvis Presley made millions from a few religious albums which sold more copies than most of his other records. And yet the one who sang of “Peace in the Valley” also sung “I Did It My Way,” and that way didn’t turn out well at all for him. There’s a choice to make that sets the path we will take and the path we take leads us closer through the Spirit or further away and into the things of the world.

When we know what God’s will is, then we will be able to speak or share in spiritual truth as Paul says, comparing truth with other spiritual truths. Look at I Corinthians 2: 13, “This is what we speak, not in words taught us by human wisdom, but in words taught by the Spirit, explaining spiritual realities with Spirit-taught words.”

And so, we must speak the things of the Spirit, comparing spiritual truth with spiritual truth. We want to be able to explain spiritual things to spiritual persons. Jesus was an expert in this. He didn’t use high-sounding words but looked out over a field and said the “harvest was plentiful, but we need to pray workers to go out into the harvest field.” He looked at the lilies of the field and said, “Solomon was not arrayed as these,” birds of the air and said we were worth more than many sparrows. Jesus taught in parables or earthly stories with heavenly meanings and explained spiritual truths that way, in simple stories his audience could understand.

I Corinthians 2:6, 9 -10 says, “We do, however, speak a message of wisdom among the mature, but not the wisdom of this age or the rulers of this age who are coming to nothing. However, as it is written: “What no eye has seen what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived—the things God has prepared for those who love him—-these are the things God has revealed to us by His Spirit. The Spirit searches all things, even the deep things of God.”

It’s going beyond the “milk: of the Word and getting into the meat and searching deeply for the truths to be found in the Word. To the spiritually oriented person, it becomes easier for them to accept the things of the Spirit more and more as they are trained in the Spirit.

Jim Pence is the pastor of Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

