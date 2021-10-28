Pence: Make sure we do what the Lord shows us to do

Our less than one-year-old German Shepherd, Heli, is having a time of obeying, it seems. She has moved into the rebellious teen years of a puppy.
When she is outside, we used to be able to let her roam freely and she would come back when her name was called. Now, suddenly, she might take to the road or chase some of the chickens. The other day, she even got a hen down on the ground and its head in her mouth! For any animal that is certainly a huge “no.” We are going to need a shock collar, or at least, something that buzzes and makes noises to let her know she has disobeyed.
I wonder if we are ever in need of reminders also as it relates to our obedience to the Lord or lack thereof? It is really a question of whether we love Jesus as to whether we will be obedient to Him.
In John 14 Jesus is teaching in the temple during his last week on earth, and he speaks of His going away to the apostles and assures them that the Holy Spirit, the Helper and Comforter, will be with them even though He will not physically be present with them any longer.
He then says that the test of knowing Him and living in His will is our obedience to Him and His commands. In John 14: 23-24, Jesus says, “If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words, and the word which you hear is not Mine, but the Fathers who sent Me.”
“Make our home with” means to abide or dwell with someone. Jesus will take up residence in an obedient heart, while disobedience will do just the opposite and drive Him from someone’s heart and life.
Often, we make excuses as to why we cannot obey what the Lord would have us to do. Obedience can be as simple as being in the Word of God daily and praying and as profound as seeing the material, spiritual, and physical needs of someone else.
Perhaps your pastor has asked for your participation in a Christmas cantata or play. Obedience can be seen in saying ‘yes.’ Maybe it can take the form of calling on a wayward church member or calling on a shut-in in the church community.
Whatever the Lord is prompting you to do, He doesn’t want us to continue to run and chase the wrong distractions but desires our obedience to His Word and His will.
I Samuel 15:22 gives us the importance of this principle when we read, “Samuel said, “Does the Lord have as much delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to pay attention is better than the fat of rams.”
Let’s make sure we hear, and do, what the Lord shows us to do.
James Pence is the pastor of Pleasant Grove Christian Church in Henry County.