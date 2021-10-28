Pence: Make sure we do what the Lord shows us to do

Our less than one-year-old German Shepherd, Heli, is having a time of obeying, it seems. She has moved into the rebellious teen years of a puppy.

When she is outside, we used to be able to let her roam freely and she would come back when her name was called. Now, suddenly, she might take to the road or chase some of the chickens. The other day, she even got a hen down on the ground and its head in her mouth! For any animal that is certainly a huge “no.” We are going to need a shock collar, or at least, something that buzzes and makes noises to let her know she has disobeyed.

I wonder if we are ever in need of reminders also as it relates to our obedience to the Lord or lack thereof? It is really a question of whether we love Jesus as to whether we will be obedient to Him.

In John 14 Jesus is teaching in the temple during his last week on earth, and he speaks of His going away to the apostles and assures them that the Holy Spirit, the Helper and Comforter, will be with them even though He will not physically be present with them any longer.