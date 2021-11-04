Pence: We must figure out who or what we hold as our king

In John’s gospel, we come close to the end of Jesus’ life on earth as he is brought before Pontius Pilate, and out of fear of the Jews, Pilate agrees to give them ‘their king’ instead of keeping Barabbas as the rightful criminal to be crucified. In John 19:14-16, we read the following: “Now it was the Preparation Day of the Passover, and about the sixth hour. And he said to the Jews, “Behold your King!”

But they cried out, “Away with Him, away with Him! Crucify Him!” Pilate said to them, “Shall I crucify your king?” The chief priests answered, “We have no king but Caesar!”

Then he delivered Him to them to be crucified. Then they took Jesus and led Him away.

In their total rejection of Jesus, the Jews do a very frightening thing. They basically deny who Jesus is. They reject them as ‘their King.” I think it would be safe to say they were rejecting Him as their Lord and Savior too.

All of this should make us pause to ask if there is ever anything that competes or threatens to replace Jesus on the throne of our hearts and lives? Just who is our king?

You see, a ‘king’ can be anything that we put before the Lord. Allowing for this definition, a ‘king’ can be any idol that we value more than our relationship to the Lord.