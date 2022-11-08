Robertson: Reasons for voting

Tuesday we saw people wearing their “I Voted” stickers. Some people we know so well that we won’t have to ask for whom they voted, and some will ask only in jest. However, I want to tell you who I voted for: I voted for you.

When I’m out and about I hear the complaints of my fellow man so I kept those in mind when I entered the booth. I voted for economic ideas that will help you have cheaper groceries, gasoline, and utilities. I voted for you to keep more of your hard-earned money through economic policies that will keep you from paying other peoples’ bills (college debt forgiveness) and lower taxes in general. I hear folks complaining about money so I voted to help that.

I voted for your medical rights. I’ve heard people complain about total strangers approaching them to ask about their medical treatment. That’s private information, and you ought to have the right to keep it private. I also voted for your right to refuse or accept certain treatments. It’s your body, no doctor can tell you what you are going to do with it. They can only suggest.

Not just for you, but I also voted for your children, and grandchildren. First of all I voted that they have the right to be born. If they were unplanned, and perhaps unwanted, I voted for them in their right to be selected by a couple who wants to give them a good life, to be loved, and given attention.

It’s usually bemoaned that people are “pro-birth, but not pro-life,” meaning that people don’t care what happens to the child after birth. No, I voted for children’s education; I voted for the upcoming generation to learn more math, science, and history and less about the LGBT agenda.

There is one way that I voted “pro-choice” as far as my voting on children: I’m for choice in education. If parents are tired of propaganda being spewed in some public schools then they ought to have the right to choose another school: private or homeschooled.

I went into the voting booth with you in mind because Jesus told me to consider my neighbor in everything that I do: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” (Matthew 22:39). It’s often the case that we think any and everyone that disagrees with us is an idiot, even an enemy. Well, you’re my neighbor, not my enemy, but if you count me as an enemy I still want good for you because Romans 12:20 says that’s the best way.

Before I went into the voting booth I prayed. I prayed, not for one particular party, but for the entire nation. Again, because that’s what the Bible tells me I ought to do in 1Peter 2:17 and 1Timothy 2:1-4.

I voted because I’m an American citizen; I voted for you because I’m a Christian.