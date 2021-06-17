The celebration of our 2 fathers

When I was younger, my dad was always distant in my view. He worked many hours of overtime, and it seemed he only was interested in us during holidays, at supper time and on vacations. He was the humble but tougher guy; always strongly quiet and outside.
Meanwhile I had an irrational fear of bugs and despised the hot weather. I still despise the heat, but bugs don't bother me any longer.
As I got married, started my own family, all those distant times were easier to understand in a one-income family than they used to be growing up.
Suddenly I saw a man who had worked 10-12-hour days but still drove nearly two hours to hold and comfort our daughter when she had been up for two nights with a horrible earache and infection, when we had been exhausted ourselves.
Suddenly I came to realize what a great capacity for love this hard-working, tough guy had.
Now that's my real Dad, and I'm aware not everyone has such pleasant memories of their earthly fathers. Dads can be little more than good sperm donors. Truly anyone can be a father, but it takes someone very special to be a "Dad."
Now, let me tell you about another "Dad" I have, too. He, too, is hardly ever around me, and yet his presence is always keenly felt.
I see him every day in a summer thunderstorm as well as a gentle rain, in a calm wind and a wicked one that rips shingles off of roofs. He is in falling leaves as well as garden seeds, breaking the topsoil. He is in a baby's soft cooing and a widow's tears as she leaves her husband in a cold cemetery.
There is no place you can point to and say, "There he is," and yet nowhere he isn't.
What a strange paradox he is.
Of course, I speak of my heavenly father. And of all the qualities that we can think of about God -- his righteousness, his holiness, his justice, mercy, grace, enduring patience -- the greatest is his love.
I John 4:7-8 says, "Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love."
Pretty simple isn't it?
John says we should bear a family resemblance to our father, and that resemblance must be unconditional love. You even see "religious" folks who demand you come to God on some matter of opinion instead of looking for the love of God in his children.
What they are good at is manipulating Scripture to suit their "take" on it and insist on rules, regulations and laws instead of a saving relationship with Jesus Christ. Sadly, they can't give love because, as John says, they know not the father, who is love.
I pray you know or had, as the case may be, an earthly father who knew God and lived out his love. I pray he introduced you to the father and that you also know this God of love.