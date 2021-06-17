The celebration of our 2 fathers

When I was younger, my dad was always distant in my view. He worked many hours of overtime, and it seemed he only was interested in us during holidays, at supper time and on vacations. He was the humble but tougher guy; always strongly quiet and outside.

Meanwhile I had an irrational fear of bugs and despised the hot weather. I still despise the heat, but bugs don't bother me any longer.

As I got married, started my own family, all those distant times were easier to understand in a one-income family than they used to be growing up.

Suddenly I saw a man who had worked 10-12-hour days but still drove nearly two hours to hold and comfort our daughter when she had been up for two nights with a horrible earache and infection, when we had been exhausted ourselves.

Suddenly I came to realize what a great capacity for love this hard-working, tough guy had.

Now that's my real Dad, and I'm aware not everyone has such pleasant memories of their earthly fathers. Dads can be little more than good sperm donors. Truly anyone can be a father, but it takes someone very special to be a "Dad."

Now, let me tell you about another "Dad" I have, too. He, too, is hardly ever around me, and yet his presence is always keenly felt.