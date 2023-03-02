Note: The following article first ran in 2020 and is being reprinted to highlight the exhibit, which will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through March 20.

The key to learning black history — or any history at all —starts with the family, says the Rev. Tyler Millner.

Then learning, as well as action for improvement, expands from there, through the church to educational institutions to communities and on up to national and world matters.

At Morning Star Holy Church in Axton, where he is the pastor, Millner has on display a comprehensive collection of memorabilia of the Civil Rights movement and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. There also are items from topics he says are just as important, ranging from a wedding cake topper to a Virginia Union University course catalog.

“If you truly advance the dream, you should get political action,” Millner said — and “the center of that is the church, and that is why I’m always pushing the church.”

Apart from the church, “there really isn’t another cheerleader or organizer” to pull the people of neighborhoods and communities together, he said.

Though churches aren’t as strong as they used to be — back when the black pastor was the center of political change and advancement— still “this is the only way that dream will become a reality,” he said.

A long row of tables in Morning Star’s fellowship hall is covered in memorabilia sorted by type. It starts with King and Wyatt Tee Walker, King’s executive director and planner of marches, and goes through areas highlighting the black press, local organizations such as Fayette Street Historical Initiative, black colleges and the family unit.

There are books, pamphlets, photographs, newspapers, books, illustrations, bumper stickers, mugs and more.

Some of those items represent the historical black Virginia Union University. Out of 3,500 4-year colleges and universities, only between 103 and 106 (depending on how you factor in accreditation) are black colleges, he said. His display includes materials from Bennett College and Virginia Union. At the peak, he added, there were 136 or 137 historically black colleges and universities.

The tables also have issues of the Richmond Free Press and the Martinsville Bulletin.

“The first recording of black history for the most part is the newspaper in particular,” he said. “If you don’t subscribe to the newspaper, you don’t get the full record of” local history.

In pride of place on a podium is the original program of the Virginia bill-signing to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a holiday in Virginia. Signed into action at Virginia Union University, it was the first bill not to be signed at the state capital, he said.

The MLK holiday originally was going to be celebrated simultaneously with Lee-Jackson day the Friday before, “but that was unacceptable,” he said.

In 1992 Millner was one of the first members of the Virginia Martin Luther King Memorial Commission, a statutory and bipartisan agency of the Virginia General Assembly that was created in 1992 to honor the memory and legacy of King, and to continue his work through educational, historical and cultural programs, public policy analysis, and public discourse on contemporary issues.

In 1998, Millner was commended by the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate “for his 20 years of meritorious service to Richmond’s Community Learning Week,” which “has become a national model for celebrating the King holiday,” in House Joint Resolution No. 104.

The 1998 Community Learning Week was the last under his guidance, because had had “announced his retirement of director to devote more time to his pastoral duties in Martinsville and his growing family,” the resolution also stated.

A native of Martinsville, Millner studied for his bachelor’s degree at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., then got his master’s of divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.

He and his wife, Rosa Millner, have four children, Tyler Jr., Telecia, Alex and Martina.

Millner lived in Richmond from 1972 to 1991, working first for Virginia Power (now called Dominion Energy). In 1986, he became an assistant to the president of Virginia Union University and later was promoted to executive vice president and the chief operations officer.

He supervised the departments of athletics, admissions, computer and institutional reach and public relations and monitored how the university was keeping to its strategic plan.

Millner said he is interested in sharing his collection for exhibit locally, and he also has “tentatively agreed” to donate his collection eventually to McCormick Theological Seminary.

Millner will present a program about the collection at 2 p.m. Sunday at Morning Star Holy Church at 2839 Stoney Mountain Road.

Waving his hand toward the items in his collection, he said, “With all of them, fill in the blanks and fill in your story of all these things,” he said. “And for goodness sake, tell your story about your family.”

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.