We have a light to show us out of darkness
FROM THE PULPIT

We have a light to show us out of darkness

We were about a mile and a half down in the bowels of the earth when the tour guide said she was going to turn off all the lights in the cave to show us what a cave looks like naturally. As my eyes adjusted to the darkness around me, I realized I had never been in that kind of darkness.

Carefully I raised my hand just inches in front of my face and saw absolutely nothing. Total and complete darkness enveloped me like a shroud. I could feel the weight of it.

That was on my last trip to Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, about six or so years ago, as my family and I were on vacation that summer.

Darkness frightens us, and rightly so. It is the fear of what is lurking in that blackness that troubles us.

As I was standing in the cave, I was certain we would be attacked by a bunch of bats at any moment. But the lights were not off that long, and the ranger soon threw the switch back on. I could hear audible sighs of relief.

The Bible tells us that you and I live in a very dark world. It is darkened by the effects of sin, disease and death. We know these realities all too well, and we try to fend them off as long as we can.

And yet Jesus came to this dark world to help us walk in his light! Because of Jesus, we have a guide who walks with us every day, especially when the way may seem darkened and frightful.

We can trust in him because, even if we do not know what is going on, we do know the one who holds tomorrow in his hands.

Like the psalmist wrote in Psalm 27:1, we can say, "The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid."

Although we do not know an uncertain future or what it may bring, we can know the one who will provide his light as we walk beside him.

James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

