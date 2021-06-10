We have a place to go after death

Can it be that there is more to prepare for, though, than a great send-off and a cold, marble stone?

Yes. Life is given as a gift from God so you and I can grow in his grace, his knowledge, his truth, in holiness and purity.

Every day, headlines remind us that real holiness and purity are in short supply. Gone are the days when a handshake and a man's word were his bond.

We have contracts and even prenuptial agreements to protect assets before we tie the knot in a union that is meant to be "until death do you part."

Jesus said, before leaving this earth, "My Father's house has many rooms, if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going."

Jesus is doing his part. He has gone to prepare us a place to live in for eternity.

He says our part is to live in such a way that reflects the way to the place he has gone. That preparation includes knowing his word, living his word and keeping ourselves clean from the sin that is in this wicked world.