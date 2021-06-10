We have a place to go after death

There is one topic most people do not wish to think about in our world today. We shun it. We avoid it. We fill our lives with all kinds of diversions to get around it. We even trust that our advances in science will keep it at bay for many years to come.
The topic is death.
Actor William Shatner recently made headlines by downloading his "soul" or, at least his thoughts about life and his personality, into a computer program so that, in some sense, he will be eternal.
Download what you will, but the Bible does not tell us that such information is what is eternal.
The Bible does say our souls are eternal, and they will spend eternity in one of two places.
Either we will wind up in heaven, with God, Jesus and other saints, or we will be in hell, with the devil, his demons and all those who have refused to accept Jesus Christ as their personal lord and savior.
That is the reality of what awaits everyone who has ever been born, lived and died.
Recently, we went shopping for a grave marker for my wife's parents. It is the final preparation, this side of heaven, that one can make to remember and honor the memories of those we love. Thousands of dollars go into that stone edifice that seeks to honor those we love.
Can it be that there is more to prepare for, though, than a great send-off and a cold, marble stone?
Yes. Life is given as a gift from God so you and I can grow in his grace, his knowledge, his truth, in holiness and purity.
Every day, headlines remind us that real holiness and purity are in short supply. Gone are the days when a handshake and a man's word were his bond.
We have contracts and even prenuptial agreements to protect assets before we tie the knot in a union that is meant to be "until death do you part."
Jesus said, before leaving this earth, "My Father's house has many rooms, if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going."
Jesus is doing his part. He has gone to prepare us a place to live in for eternity.
He says our part is to live in such a way that reflects the way to the place he has gone. That preparation includes knowing his word, living his word and keeping ourselves clean from the sin that is in this wicked world.
Simply put, if you find yourself living more like Jesus, then you are on the right track.