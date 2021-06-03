We have to learn to rise on our bumps

Have you ever sat on the bank of a lake or pond and noticed ripples on the water? It appears that perhaps the wind is blowing gently, and the water is moving. At the same time, you may have wondered why the algae, the green stuff that collects near the banks of the pond or lake, appears not to move at all.
Ripples are actually optical illusions. According to physicists, ripples occur when water molecules flex. The ripples undulate in a way that makes it appear like the water is moving.
In order for a body, any fresh body of water, to move, it takes a storm and something really big that forces the waves to crash onto the beach. Then, the water will move.
Our spiritual life and our growth in Christ are much the same.
As I have heard and often repeated, we "rise on the bumps," not when everything is going well. Storms of life are the things God uses to develop our Christ-like character more.
James 1: 2-3 says, "Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds because you know the testing of your faith produces perseverance."
Verse 4 adds, "Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything."
Let's look at a couple of realities about that passage.
First James says when, not if, you experience many kinds of trials. Trials come in all shapes and sizes, from financial to one's health to strained relationships. God will use them all to grow us closer to him.
The second truth I see is that we are to be joyful in times of trial. That is a hard one, to be sure, but I think we do not rejoice because the news is bad but rejoice because we know Christ is going to use the situation to grow us spiritually. Remember, we rise on the bumps.
Last, James says let the work go to its completion. In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, "It ain't over 'til it's over." The presence of trials is God's way of building endurance and perseverance into our character, making us more fit for spiritual growth as well as eternal life.
In the past week, I received some news of a trial that is coming my way. I am soon to have a biopsy, as the word no one wants to hear is being suspected.
Do I rejoice that I have to go through this season of uncertainty and trial? No. No one can look forward to such.
And, yet, I rest, knowing that Christ has this all in his capable hands, and I have joy knowing that this is a time to go deeper with my Lord, regardless of the outcome.
So if it takes the storm in order to rise, then let it come and do its refining work in my life and in yours.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.