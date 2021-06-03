We have to learn to rise on our bumps

First James says when, not if, you experience many kinds of trials. Trials come in all shapes and sizes, from financial to one's health to strained relationships. God will use them all to grow us closer to him.

The second truth I see is that we are to be joyful in times of trial. That is a hard one, to be sure, but I think we do not rejoice because the news is bad but rejoice because we know Christ is going to use the situation to grow us spiritually. Remember, we rise on the bumps.

Last, James says let the work go to its completion. In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, "It ain't over 'til it's over." The presence of trials is God's way of building endurance and perseverance into our character, making us more fit for spiritual growth as well as eternal life.

In the past week, I received some news of a trial that is coming my way. I am soon to have a biopsy, as the word no one wants to hear is being suspected.

Do I rejoice that I have to go through this season of uncertainty and trial? No. No one can look forward to such.

And, yet, I rest, knowing that Christ has this all in his capable hands, and I have joy knowing that this is a time to go deeper with my Lord, regardless of the outcome.

So if it takes the storm in order to rise, then let it come and do its refining work in my life and in yours.

James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.