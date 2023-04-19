Rattlesnakes, copperheads, pythons, tortoises and many additional live reptiles are set to take the spotlight during Reptile Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) in Martinsville Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The festival, which aims to educate visitors about the importance of reptiles and dispel misconceptions about these often misunderstood animals, also offers visitors the opportunity to interact with reptile experts and participate in a wide variety of festival activities ranging from reptile-themed crafts to balloon animals and face painting.

“Reptile Festival will definitely provide museum visitors with the wow factor,” said VMNH Visitor Services & Events Manager Robbie Hendrix-Wirt in a press release. “Among many other offerings, the event will feature an incredible lineup of live animals on exhibit, which includes some of the most iconic reptiles from right here in our neck of the woods and throughout the world.”

Some of the live animals scheduled to appear at Reptile Festival include:

Blacktail rattlesnake

Sidewinder rattlesnake

Timber rattlesnake

Tangerine/albino western diamondback rattlesnake

Cottonmouth

Eastern copperhead

Northern copperhead

Broadband copperhead

Cobra

Cantil viper

Longnose viper

Puff adder

Eastern rat snake

Leucistic rat snake

Corn snakes

King snakes

King/corn snake hybrid

Ball python

Woma python

Boa constrictor

Louisiana pine snake

Jaguar carpet python

Calabar burrowing python

African egg-eating snake

Crowned leafnose snake

Coachwhip

American alligator

Bearded dragon

Crested gecko

Leopard gecko

Argentine black and white tegu

Blue-tongued skink

Box turtle

Alligator snapping turtle

American snapping turtle

Musk turtle

River cooter

Cherry head red-footed tortoise

African spurred (Sulcata) tortoise

Russian tortoise

The festival also features some of the region’s most prolific reptile experts, including the museum’s very own Assistant Curator of Herpetology Dr. Arianna Kuhn, who will be one of multiple presenters providing live stage shows during the event. The schedule is on the museum’s website.

Reptile Festival also features the return of crowd favorite exhibitor Larry Mendoza of the Virginia Herpetological Society.

“Larry Mendoza amazed visitors during the museum’s last Reptile Festival with his incredible exhibit of live reptiles, and we’re thrilled to have him on-board to exhibit again this year,” said Hendrix-Wirt in a press release. “Not only does he have an impressive lineup of live reptiles, but he also possesses an equally impressive knowledge of the animals.”

In addition to live animals and stage shows, Reptile Festival will feature a variety of preserved specimens from the collections of the American Museum of Natural History in New York, as well as the museum’s own collections. Reptile-themed games and crafts will take place throughout the day and will include festival staples, such as balloon animals and face painting. Food trucks will also be on-site throughout both days of the event serving drinks, snacks and lunch items.

Unlike previous Reptile Festivals, this year’s event will take place both indoors and outdoors, with live stage shows taking place outside along with on-site food trucks.

“This year’s festival will take place indoors and outdoors,” said Hendrix-Wirt. “The festival has grown significantly in terms of the number of visitors who attend and the number of exhibits and activities for visitors to experience.”

Admission to the festival is included in the price of general museum admission. Museum admission is $10 per adult ages 18-59 and $5 for children and youth ages 3-17, seniors ages 60+, and college students. Admission is free for children under 3, museum members, and members of museums and science centers that participate in the ASTC Passport program.

The museum also participates in the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Museums for All initiative, offering discounted admission to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants. Through this program and additional funding provided by Hooker Furnishings and Carter Bank & Trust, visitors who present their EBT card and accompanying ID at the museum’s box office will receive free admission to the festival.

Parking for the event is free of charge and will take place off-site. Parking details will be made available on the museum’s website prior to the festival.

Reptile Festival is sponsored by the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson, Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, Bassett Furniture Industries, Carter Bank & Trust, and SOVAH Health.

For more information about the festival, visit www.vmnh.net/events/reptile-festival.