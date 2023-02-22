Riddick Dance to perform
Riddick Dance, a contemporary African-American dance company, will perform in the Frith Performance Hall at Piedmont Arts on March 16. A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will start at 7. Tickets are on sale now and are $20 for general admission. This performance is partially funded by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Riddick Dance is a dance company based out of Hampton which features a broad repertory, expressive movement and a fusion of dance styles. Riddick Dance will perform three pieces: “Limerick of Our Souls,” a dance-theater assortment including love stories, poems, and speeches; “ONE,” a mixed media piece dealing with love, loss, forgiveness and conflict resolution through the enlightening, meditative music of Alice Coltrane; and “The King Project,” improvisational dance theater laced in visual projections based on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s speeches “I Have a Dream” and “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top,” and his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”