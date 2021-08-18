Ridgeway resident brings Spanish Civil War reenactment to Henry County.

A new type of civil war has come to Henry County.

On a recent weekend, history enthusiasts relived the Spanish Civil War in the woods of Ridgeway, hosted by Angus Hobson of Collinsville. Their event was called Retreat Over the Ebro, 1938.

About 16 people from across the nation were involved, said Hobson, a 23-year-old Liberty University student. They are “all history enthusiasts, people that loved the Spanish Civil War, a lot of them historians and students and professors.”

It’s a difficult kind of reenactment to stage, he said, because “it’s very hard to find terrain that mimics Spain whatsoever.”

The event was supposed to have been in New York, but it ended up being cancelled because of restrictions the participants would have faced over gun use.

“We just have old bolt-action rifles we fire blanks out of,” Hobson said. “All of our weapons are original weapons.

“New York gun laws are insane. There are noise restraints and everything. There was a possibility the event was not going to happen because of the restraints. I was like, ‘Man, if this doesn’t happen, it was going to be a tragedy. All these people want to do it. It’s their passion.’”