Ridgeway resident brings Spanish Civil War reenactment to Henry County.

A new type of civil war has come to Henry County.
On a recent weekend, history enthusiasts relived the Spanish Civil War in the woods of Ridgeway, hosted by Angus Hobson of Collinsville. Their event was called Retreat Over the Ebro, 1938.
About 16 people from across the nation were involved, said Hobson, a 23-year-old Liberty University student. They are “all history enthusiasts, people that loved the Spanish Civil War, a lot of them historians and students and professors.”
It’s a difficult kind of reenactment to stage, he said, because “it’s very hard to find terrain that mimics Spain whatsoever.”
The event was supposed to have been in New York, but it ended up being cancelled because of restrictions the participants would have faced over gun use.
“We just have old bolt-action rifles we fire blanks out of,” Hobson said. “All of our weapons are original weapons.
“New York gun laws are insane. There are noise restraints and everything. There was a possibility the event was not going to happen because of the restraints. I was like, ‘Man, if this doesn’t happen, it was going to be a tragedy. All these people want to do it. It’s their passion.’”
In Henry County, by comparison, “we’re very lucky in this area with our noise restrictions in the county. There’s barely any.” Plus, in “Ridgeway, people already are shooting constantly in Ridgeway,” he said with a laugh.
In March, after Hobson heard about the troubles with planning it for New York, he contacted its coordinator, Eric Jones of Northern Virginia, to offer the family land off U.S. 220 in Ridgeway. Jones came to check it out and agreed it would suit their needs.
The Spanish Civil War was fought between 1936 and 1939. It was a tremendously significant time in history, Hobson said, and doesn’t get the attention it deserves.
The Spanish government at the time was Republican. It was attacked by the Nationalists, who received aid from Facist Italy and Nazi Germany, and it was aided in its defense by the Soviet Union and International Brigades composed of volunteers from the United States and Europe.
Hobson described it as “a proxy war before World War II. … It influenced us in many ways more than World War II. It made George Orwell who George Orwell was. He fought in the war and became disillusioned with communism.”
In the reenactment, members of online groups participated: Fronte Rojo, and the one Hobson is in, Homage to Iberia.
Through dressing up as soldiers and living a few days as they would have lived during war, “we get to tell more of the human side and the story of individuals, the daily lives of soldiers,” Hobson said.
No one watches
The reenactment was purely for the participants, with no spectators.
“We go to extreme ends to make sure our uniforms are 100% correct,” he said. They use the same camping gear, clothes and weapons.
Though many participants slept in canvas tents, Hobson slept on a wool blanket on the ground.
They get their uniforms custom made from original patters to have “the closest possible facsimile of a piece we can get. We strive to be exactly right.”
They eat right, too – “traditional Spanish foods from the time,” such as the rice-and-seafood dish paella, chorizo sausage and Manchego cheese.
They also reenact the action – and the boredom – of war. “I spent many hours just behind a wall of sandbags, waiting for an enemy I didn’t know where they were or where they would attack from,” he said.
He’s not even Angus during that time of reenactment: He goes by the name “Angel Antonio Serrano,” and portrays a farmer who left his land to fight.
“I didn’t feel like I was in Ridgeway,” he said. “I felt like I was in Ebro in 1938. Everyone that spoke Spanish was speaking Spanish. I realized I knew a whole lot more Spanish than I gave myself credit for.”
A history with history
Hobson grew up doing Civil War reenactments – of the American variety. He would join his father, the late Troy Hobson, and his father’s friends.
They were interested in Confederate artillery, he said, and built a “6-pounder” reproduction cannon.
Hobson, an Eagle Scout, is in his last two semesters of college, studying history at Liberty. He specialized in earth sciences at Patrick & Henry Community College.
After graduation, he would like a career with the National Park Service, he said: “History or the outdoors. That’s basically my thing.”
He’s most interested in the Spanish Civil War, a topic he came across actually not through his history classes but from learning about author George Orwell. World War II, the Eastern Front and the Red Guards.
The Red Guards were a regrouping of Russian soldiers during World War II who had survived deadly battles during which most of their original comrades had fallen. “They didn’t have special equipment, but had this badge” as they continued to fight in World War II.
Since he became interested in the second world war around 4 years ago, Hobson has been to about 10 reenactments of World War II and the Spanish Civil War. He’s been more intense with it over the past 2 years, he said.
