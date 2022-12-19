Rives on the Road announces new season

Organizers of the Rives on the Road concert series have announced their first three shows of 2023.

The series, which will total at least five concerts and take place at venues throughout Martinsville-Henry County, will begin on Feb. 18 at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville, with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual “opening party” event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

A 2023 Season Pass for $125 will give free entry to the opening party on Feb. 18, as well as the March 11 and 17 concerts, plus at least two more shows in 2023. Tickets to shows also can be purchased individually.

Season Passes are transferable to friends and family for any given show during the year, and Presenting Sponsors of the concert series are being sought for a $500 fee. Presenting Sponsors will receive their business name on a banner that is displayed at all shows, as well as four 2023 Season Passes.

The Rives on the Road concert series is organized by Arts at the Rives, a subcommittee of Rooster Walk Inc.’s board of directors.

Rooster Walk Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit company, absorbed the nonprofit named Arts at the Rives n 2016 and began organizing and promoting concerts at the Rives Theatre in uptown Martinsville. In the fall of 2019, the Rives Theatre was destroyed by fire and has not been rebuilt. Now Rooster Walk Inc., presents the concerts as "Rives on the Road." These shows take place in various venues in the area and cover a wide range of genres, from rock and blues to bluegrass, country, jazz and more.

Tickets can be purchased online at roosterwalk.eventbrite.com, or by mailing a check written to Arts at the Rives to PO Box 3067, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

For more information, visit www.roosterwalk.com/upcoming-shows.