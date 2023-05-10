Savannah James Holland of Axton has been crowned Miss Martinsville-Henry County and will compete in the Miss Virginia pageant the last week of June in Roanoke.

She was crowned April 28 at an event in Winchester. Since there was not a specific Miss Martinsville-Henry County pageant this year, she said, “I claimed our county and city” at the Winchester event.

Holland said she participated in the pageant in honor of her grandfather, the late James Major Holland, who died in January 2022.

“He raised me,” she said. “He was the only man I’ve ever known in my life. There’s nothing me and him didn’t do together. I would go to work with him.”

He ran Holland Hill Excavating and a strawberry farm in Axton.

She described him as “calm, and he was very sweet. He’d readily do anything for anybody.”

She is also the granddaughter of Carolyn Holland, daughter of Shelby Holland and sister of Shailey Holland. Her family are from Axton. She is a stylist at Uptown Bella Salon.

Her mother is her manager, and “my support from Uptown Bella’s Salon has been amazing,” she said. Melissa Harp is the salon’s owner.

Howard Huff “helped me get to where I am,” she said. “I’ve competed in four pageants and won the last one. I really appreciate his help.”

Her platform is “Right Med, Right Bed,” to take a stand against “nursing home neglect. ... Many things are not reported — falls, patients not changed regularly; medications aren’t given all the time,” she said.

Now she is in the whirlwind of preparations for the Miss Virginia pageant. That includes shopping — “There’s like 23 outfits I have to get,” she said. “I’m also taking sponsors. I know a few places around her that would like to sponsor me.”

On the Miss Virginia website Huff is named as the executive director of Miss Martinsville-Henry County. Contact information is 2898 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; 276-618-3333; and missmartinsville@aol.com.

“I’m Savannah James and I’m the new Martinsville and Henry County Miss,” she told the audience after she was crowned.

“I’m just happy to be here. I’m just now starting out in this and I never thought that I would make it here, and here I am, and I know I made my Papa proud. He’s my whole social impact.”

The Miss Virginia website lists 23 Miss Virginia competitions that lead to Miss Virginia.