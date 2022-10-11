 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second Annual Night to Back the Blue raised $1,970

  • 0

The Second Annual Night to Back the Blue raised $1,970 to benefit the benevolence funds of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office and Martinsville City Police Department.

Back the Blue was organized by the Cruise-in Committee of the GBAC Inc. and B99.9 and held with a recent Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-in. About 75 classic and modern muscle cars started at Cross Point Church and traveled along Memorial Boulevard, Virginia Avenue and Highway 57.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 7

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 7

1922, second kindergarten teacher hired because 117 little boys and girls were too many to fit into Miss Hyde's room ... 1947, president declares "meatless Tuesday"; 1972, plan for uptown revitalization; 1997, AHES construction plans announced.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 10

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 10

1922, officers catch a whiskey runner from Winston-Salem; 1947, Pannill Post 42 invites Fieldale Post 163, Bassett Post 11, Stuart Post 105 and Spencer Post 256 to event; 1972, 1886 Henry Bulletin receipt found; 1997, talks between Colonial Downs and local ministers falter.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 9

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 9

1922, C.W. Holt & Co.  to hold elaborate fashion show; 1947, President Truman’s drive for American “self-rationing” to head off starvation in Europe; 1972, school board agrees to expand Mt. Olivet Elementary; 1997, Archie W. Vipperman did not survive plane crash.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dating app mistakes too commonly seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert