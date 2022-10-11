The Second Annual Night to Back the Blue raised $1,970 to benefit the benevolence funds of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office and Martinsville City Police Department.

Back the Blue was organized by the Cruise-in Committee of the GBAC Inc. and B99.9 and held with a recent Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-in. About 75 classic and modern muscle cars started at Cross Point Church and traveled along Memorial Boulevard, Virginia Avenue and Highway 57.