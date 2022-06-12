Siblings reconnect after years of no contact

Jeff Adam and Samantha France, siblings who were pen-pals at young ages and then lost contact, reconnect for Adam’s 60th birthday party.

Adam’s story begins in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on May 16, 1962, the day of his birth. Two months later, his parents, the late Irish McGuirl and Evelyn Adam, got a divorce.

His father moved to Alaska, and his mother took the baby Adam to Richmond. In 1963 his mother remarried, creating a new family which included a brother and a sister, living in Massachusetts.

Samantha was born on January 22, 1969, in Anchorage, Alaska, though it would be years before Adam realized it.

Adam’ said he was too young at the time of the separation to remember his biological father. One Friday afternoon in 1979, right before he joined the military, his parents were out of the house and he answered the phone to a call from Irish McGuirl.

Adam said he talked with his biological father on the phone for a while. They exchanged addresses and began writing each other letters. McGuirl eventually sent a picture of his daughter, Samantha France, who was a “cute little red head” elementary-aged child at the time.

Later, Adam and France began sending letters between themselves as well. Things were going so well that Adam and his father had planned to arrange for Adam to come to Alaska for a visit after he got out of the military. However, on May 1, 1982, McGuirl was killed in a car accident, ending those plans before they could all meet.

Adam received a letter from McGuirl’s fiancé about his death and was allowed to go home on leave because of the death in the family. He said that he went home to Massachusetts and his mother was surprised to see him—she had no idea of the death at all.

After his biological father’s death, Adam said, he and his Alaskan sister lost contact. Adam ended up living in Germany even after he got out of the military until he moved back to the United States in 1989.

In 2000, Adam began looking for France so that they could reconnect but had no luck. It’s hard to find women, he said, because their last names change when the marry. When Facebook became popular, he began trying to find her again but still had no luck.

Adam moved to Martinsville in January 2015. He owns Motrak Models, which offers model railroad accessories and kits for buildings and settings in HO, N and Z scale. He said that he also works on other project like engraving glasses and manufacturing wedding and hobby items, all out of his home in Druid Hills.

Two years ago Adam received a message from France asking him who his biological father was, and they were in contact once again. Adam said that when he got that message he “had the biggest grin” on his face. He added that he told France, “I’ve been looking for you for so long.”

“We talk all the time,” he said. The two had previous plans to meet in person closer to when they first reconnected but the plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. When he told her that he was having his 60th birthday party in May, she responded immediately, “I’m coming,” he said.

France, a fifth-grade teacher with three sons, is currently on a month-long vacation from her home in Eagle River, Alaska, to explore the East Coast, but she based her trip around coming to see her long-lost brother for his birthday. She told Adam that she enjoys quilting, photography and gardening.

Adam said that from the moment they met in person the pair “just clicked right away” and met each other with hugs and kisses from the start. Adam’s other sister on his mother and stepfather’s side, Rebecca Adam, was there to meet France as well, and the two were excited to meet each other and got along just fine.

He said that the next time they meet up it will be his turn to visit and make the trek out to Alaska to see where France lives.

Adam and France have both purchased ancestry.com kits to test their DNA but are both sure that they are related, even though he said some people were skeptical at first. Adams added that he knew she was his sister because they both had letters from each other that had been exchanged when they were younger.

“I knew in my heart I was gonna meet her one day,” Adams said.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

