SPCA changes spay-neuter voucher program, plans to have its own clinic

“I want to be part of the community. I think every vet does. But if they’re filling up their day and only getting half the pay that it costs, it ends up costing the business.”

SPCA clinic

Recent improvements to the way the SPCA helps cats include revamping its cages and having outside help, such as a rescue organization and foster homes, with pregnant cats and their kittens, Hervey said by email.

Money for the SPCA’s clinic’s equipment has been funded by grants, Hervey said, through the efforts of board member Patti Covington and others. A part-time veterinarian has been hired, and the SPCA hopes to hire a licensed veterinary technician.

Each year, the SPCA spends $105,000 spaying and neutering animals and between $15,000 and $25,000 on veterinarian fees for animals who come to the SPCA injured, Hervey said. Those funds would be redirected to pay the veterinarian’s and technician’s salaries.

Hudson said rather than compete with local veterinarians, it would be better for the SPCA to cooperate with them: “We seem to be in competition with government grants, and it’s very unfair to veterinarians that do try to make a living in the area."

Hervey said the SPCA hopes to have its clinic up and running by October.