SPCA changes spay-neuter voucher program, plans to have its own clinic

In ongoing efforts to get a handle on the cat overpopulation program, the SPCA has changed its spay-neuter voucher program and plans to handle its own veterinary services with an in-house clinic.
“By having an internal vet and s/n [spay/neuter] program, we hope to fix, foster, transport, return to field and adopt our way out of the cat overpopulation problem we have in Henry County,” SPCA board member and former executive director Leslie Hervey said by email. “The dogs have had their day in the sun, and for the most part, the overpopulation of canines here is solved. But the cat problem is bigger.”
The voucher system, which used to be open to anyone, now is income-based. Through that system, people get a voucher for $85 for a dog or $65 for a cat and use it at participating veterinary clinics to get the animal spayed or neutered. The clinics redeem the vouchers to the SPCA for reimbursement for the cost of the procedure, which is a set price above the cost of the voucher, varying per clinic, Hervey said in a telephone conversation.
People who work toward getting feral cats spayed could receive more financial assistance, Hervey said, by registering as “colony managers.”
Different ways of assistance
The SPCA “started helping people with spay-neuter back in 2004” part of a multipronged approach to helping ease animal overpopulation, Hervey said. “Our overreaching goal was to make sure healthy adoptable animals weren’t being killed in our community.”
Through the years, the SPCA has taken different approaches to how that was done.
For many years, “we were negotiating with local vets,” so that the veterinarians would provide those services to the SPCA at “one price. We would reduce that price to the public.”
In the past, the SPCA has had a requirement of being on any type of public assistance as a qualifier for the SPCA’s low-cost spay and neuter, she said.
The SPCA also tried a system by which anyone adopting an animal would pay a $60 deposit, on top of a $40 adoption fee. The deposit would be returned after proof that the animal had been spayed or neutered. However, not all new pet owners were following through.
Difficulties using the vouchers
Now, “the people who have vouchers are struggling to get the appointments,” Hervey said. Fewer veterinary clinics are accepting them.
The vouchers still are accepted at Pet Clinic of Rocky Mount, Brosville Animal Clinic, Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services in Patrick Springs and Piedmont Community Spay-Neuter and Wellness Clinics of Greensboro, N.C., said SPCA employee Catherine Gupton. King’s Mountain Animal Clinic will accept vouchers from current clients and “we are accommodating new patients as our schedule allows,” wrote King’s Mountain clinic manager Stephanie Cooley by email.
“It really started getting limited” at the start of 2021, Gupton said. “The vets who were still participating this past fall were already booking out into 2021.”
The SPCA now is shifting its focus “on need-based spay and neuter,” Gupton said. “We are trying to focus on the members of our community who can’t necessarily afford a full service [treatment] for the random stray cat that wanders up.”
To that end, as of Aug. 1 voucher users now have to show that they receive some type of public assistance, such as food stamps, Medicaid, WIC or Section 8.
People who manage colonies of feral cats also qualify for financial help. Colony managers would fill out a form with information on where the colony is and estimate how many cats are in it.
Those new restrictions have not been received well from a public that has been accustomed to cheap services, Gupton and Hervey said.
Hervey said reasons for fewer vouchers being accepted include a shortage of veterinarians, plus pandemic restrictions made it harder to get things done.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture monitors the veterinarian shortage through its Veterinary Services Shortage Situations Map. Areas highlighted are eligible for a NOFA Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program. That program covers all of Virginia in the general category, other regions of Virginia – not Southside – in specialty areas.
A clinic’s perspective
Chad Hudson is the manager of Boyce-Holland Veterinary Clinic, whose popular veterinarian, Lock Boyce, died unexpectedly in August 2020 at the age of 68.
“We are progressing without him here,” Hudson said. “It’s been a rough year, but I think we’ve done him proud. We keep fighting along.”
The clinic now has two veterinarians on staff, Dr. Karen J. Thomason and Dr. Lorna Coyle, he said.
Boyce-Holland has been accepting the SPCA’s vouchers, he said, but he sees them as more of an unacknowledged charity on behalf of veterinarians who only are reimbursed for about half of what it costs to perform the operation.
“They give us half our going rate,” he said. The clinic’s normal cost is $200, which “is bare minimal breaking even or making $5 per spay,” after taking into account all the expenses that going into doing it: paying the veterinarian, paying people to sterilize the instruments, the suture, the anesthesia, pain medicine, antibiotics and more.
“We’ve done over 165 for them in a little over seven months,” he said. “That’s $16,000 that we have donated to the community.”
The SPCA voucher appointments also take time from the “customers who are willing to pay the going rate,” he said.
“I want to be part of the community. I think every vet does. But if they’re filling up their day and only getting half the pay that it costs, it ends up costing the business.”
SPCA clinic
Recent improvements to the way the SPCA helps cats include revamping its cages and having outside help, such as a rescue organization and foster homes, with pregnant cats and their kittens, Hervey said by email.
Money for the SPCA’s clinic’s equipment has been funded by grants, Hervey said, through the efforts of board member Patti Covington and others. A part-time veterinarian has been hired, and the SPCA hopes to hire a licensed veterinary technician.
Each year, the SPCA spends $105,000 spaying and neutering animals and between $15,000 and $25,000 on veterinarian fees for animals who come to the SPCA injured, Hervey said. Those funds would be redirected to pay the veterinarian’s and technician’s salaries.
Hudson said rather than compete with local veterinarians, it would be better for the SPCA to cooperate with them: “We seem to be in competition with government grants, and it’s very unfair to veterinarians that do try to make a living in the area."
Hervey said the SPCA hopes to have its clinic up and running by October.
“If we can do the medical work in house, that will complete the circle” of taking care of animals on their way to good, permanent homes, Hervey said by email. “A low ($5 to $10) adoption fee will let every family afford a fixed, fully vaccinated, microchipped pet and hopefully choke off the ‘free to a good home’” giveaways from unplanned litters.
Adoptions
The SPCA takes in 1,000 animals each year, its website states.
The adoption fee is $100 for dogs, $160 for puppies and $20 for cats, as listed on the SPCA website. That fee covers the animal’s health evaluation, Found Animals microchip, spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, FeLV/FIV testing, deworming and, when appropriate, heartworm testing.
The shelter became a no-kill facility in 2007, and in 2013 the SPCA started a campaign to take the entire community No-Kill. “SPCA is now working with the local pounds to maintain the No-Kill community status. Each year we continue to look for bigger and brighter prospects for our community’s cats and dogs,” its website states.
