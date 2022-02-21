Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

As the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Sandy Strayer often has to think on her feet. That just might help her when it comes to dancing in Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.

Her partner, Taylor Shank, is a fitness instructor who has been known to bust a few moves on his exercise bike while leading workouts.

The duo’s assigned dance is the foxtrot, a smooth, progressive dance characterized by flowing movements across the dance floor. They will dance to “Got the World on a String” by Michael Bublé. Their other dance will be a jazz-inspired number to “All That Jazz” from the musical “Chicago.”

Coach Jane Leizer says that working with Sandy and Taylor has been a joy.

“ He has enjoyed every minute he and Sandy danced together and at the end of rehearsal he would want to rehearse more. He loved every minute," said Leizer.

Shank says he’s excited to learn something new with fellow community leaders and to support the growth of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County.

“After teaching hundreds of New Yorkers a day pre-pandemic in person, quarantine was a tough adjustment. I want to connect with leaders for the humanities while shattering the antiquated stigma that our area is past its prime with nothing to do. We have so much to offer here and [Dancing for the Arts] will showcase Martinsville’s potential not just locally, but worldwide.”

Strayer says that by participating in Dancing for the Arts, she hopes to make the students and employees of Henry County Public Schools proud.

“It has been such a pleasure to get to know and work with Taylor and to be challenged by such a creative innovator like Jane as we collaborate to support such an important part of our community through the art of dance.”

The teams

• Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, dancing swing with coach Stacey Davis

• Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd, dancing the paso doble with coach Jane Leizer

• Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson, dancing the waltz with coach Stacey Davis

• Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams, dancing the tango with coach Catherine Rodenbough

• Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg, dancing the cha cha with coach Stacey Davis

• Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis, dancing the quick step with coach Catherine Rodenbough

• Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky, dancing the salsa with coach Shannon Hornsby

• Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank, dancing the foxtrot with coach Jane Leizer

Voting

Your votes ($1 = 1 vote) benefit your favorite teams and raise money to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville-Henry County. Each team's final score is made up of a combination of your votes and the judges’ scores. The team with the highest final score wins the grand prize. To double your votes ($1 = 2 votes), you can apply your total donation toward a Piedmont Arts membership. A $40 minimum is required for this option. Voting will be done on Piedmont Arts’ website, www.piedmontarts.org. Votes also will be taken during the event.

The event

DFTA will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission costs $10 for general and $25 for reserved.

