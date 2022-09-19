Stroller: 85 people were asked; the top five answers on the board:

TODAY’S WORD is gloat. Example: Chandress is always gloating about her fancy house in the suburbs, especially around the women she had grown up with.

SUNDAY’S WORD was gloaming. It means twilight; dusk. There is nothing more lovely and magical than sitting outdoors in the gloaming of autumn.

Painting

The Paint & Pass Challenge for adults at the Blue Ridge Regional Library is something new: “As a participant, you will be paired with a painting partner,” the announcement says. “The ultimate goal is to replicate the painting. However, when the bell rings, you must switch the painting with your partner. Now, you and your partner must continue the painting process until the bell rings again.” The model painting features a stack of three pumpkins. Class times and numbers to call to register are: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ridgeway Library (276-956-1828); 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville (276-647-1112); 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Patrick County (276-694-3352); 2:30 p.m. Friday, Bassett (276-629-2426); 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Martinsville (276-403-5430).

For kids

The Martinsville Branch Library has some interesting programs next week for kids both big and small. Both are on Tuesday.

In the morning, “Building Blocks: Child Development and Play,” a parent/child playshop, will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. It’s for parents and their young children, up to age 5. Patty Fellabaum of Care Connection for Children in Roanoke will facilitate. Goals are for parents to learn how to encourage their chlidren’s development; show why play is an integral part of children’s development; and to provide parents and children with quality time together enjoying toys and fun activities. To register, call Janet Boucher at 276-403-5444.

The evening is for teenagers, with “Step Into the World of Virtual Reality with Beat Saber Game Night,” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s for ages 13 and older. Registration is required; call 276-403-5430.

Today’s Chuckle

The following are actual answers given on “Family Feud”:

Name something red: My sweater

Name a part of the telephone: The bottom part

Something in the garden that’s green: Shed

A yellow fruit: Orange

Something you do in the bathroom: Decorate

Name something that floats in the bath: Water

Name a kind of bear: Papa

Name a song with “moon” in the title: Blue suede moon

Name something you feel before you buy it: Excited

Name a city in Georgia: Alabama

Name a number you have to memorize: 7

Something you put on walls: Roofs

Name a famous bridge: The bridge over troubled waters

During what month of pregnancy does a woman begin to look pregnant? September

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dr. Joyce Brothers and Bill Cosby were regularly on “Captain Kangaroo.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What (or who) was the famous character created by Buffalo Bob Smith during his time as a radio announcer for WNBC?