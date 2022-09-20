Stroller: A black cat purring, and orange pumpkins arriving

TODAY’S WORD is vaunt. Example: He was initially vaunted by the board of directors for his keen eye for savings and excellent contacts across the industry.

MONDAY’S WORD was gloat. Example: Chandress is always gloating about her fancy house in the suburbs, especially around the women she had grown up with.

Pumpkin Patch

Grace Network’s pumpkins are arriving on Saturday on the corner of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road.

“This will be our 15th year for the patch and we have raised over $66,000 in profits for Grace Network since the patch started back in 2007,” wrote Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff. “It’s a great tradition and we are blessed to bring it to the community each year.”

On Grace Network’s board of directors this year are Sebrena Smith (president), Mary Nester, Lillian Holland, Jake Arnold, Matthew Brown, Bobby Joyce, Joyce Staples, Dennis Knight, Connie Lewis, Shannon Menefee, Brenda Turner, Frances Tucker, Linda Door, Larissa Rash and Gene Teague.

Mr. Purrs-A-Lot

In spring 2014, on the way home from the Patriot Players’ performance of “Shrek: The Musical,” Stroller and family came upon a stray kitten. They took the kitten home, and for a few days Stroller Junior tried coming up with names for it, with choices such as “Blackie,” “Ebony” and “Asher,” for the color of the cat.

However, one characteristic of this kitten stood out far above the others, and that was the fact that he cuddled and purred practically all the time. Suddenly and definitively on that third day, Stroller Junior announced, “His name is Mr. Purrs-A-Lot.”

Presently Mr. Purrs-a-Lot is stretched across the Stroller’s lap (making it a bit difficult to reach the computer, but worth it). He is — you guessed it — cuddling and purring. It inspired this idea for a Stroller topic: How do cats purr?

“It seems that the intrinsic (internal) laryngeal muscles are the likely source for the purr,” the Library of Congress’s Everyday Mysteries says. “The laryngeal muscles are responsible for the opening and closing of the glottis (space between the vocal chords), which results in a separation of the vocal chords, and thus the purr sound. Studies have shown, that the movement of the laryngeal muscles is signaled from a unique ‘neural oscillator.’”

Purring shows pleasure but also is thought to be a natural healing mechanism to repair bones, heal wounds and relieve pain.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Buffalo Bob Smith, who for many of his years was a radio announcer for WNBC, created the character of Howdy Doody, a marionette and then a television show by the same name featuring the character. Once of the first television series produced at NBC, Howdy Doody ran from 1947 until 1960.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Howdy Doody show, which like all other early TV shows started out in black and white, pioneered color production in what year?