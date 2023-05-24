TODAY’S WORD is divulge. Example: Nanny would not divulge the secret ingredient no matter how hard the others tried to get her to admit it.

MONDAY’S WORD was flabbergasted. It means greatly surprised or astonished. Example: Curtis was absolutely flabbergasted to discover his card had the winning lottery numbers.

Bowling battle

“Bowling Battle of the Bank$” will take place on Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m. This is a tournament in which all proceeds will go to the charity of the winner’s choice.

The teams are four people each, and banks may enter as many teams as they wish. The team with the most pins knocked down in three games wins. To sign up, call Spanke Williams at 276-229-1001.

Dr. Engel

Like many people around here, The Stroller is a big fan of Dr. Elliot Engel, who used to come give lectures on various points of literature at Piedmont Arts and at local high schools.

Engel is a world renowned expert in the works of Charles Dickens but gives lectures on a wide variety of classical authors.

A few years ago The Stroller hit the jackpot and found a bunch of Elliot Engel cassette tape collections at a book sale at the Patrick County library and of course bought them all, and then bought a used cassette player for listening to them.

Though instinct says to keep those cassettes forever because they are good enough to listen to over and over again, The Stroller recently has been through a major bout of tidying up the house and paring down belongings, and that includes passing on these marvelous cassettes. Surely there’s someone out there who loves Elliot Engel as much as The Stroller does and would enjoy having them. If you’d like them, just drop by the Bulletin to pick up some of all of them (the cassette player is lost, sorry). And, in the spirit of helping out fellow fans and keeping the joy alive, when you are done with them, hopefully you’ll find someone else who would enjoy them as much as you and I do.

Today’s chuckle

One day during home ec class Mrs. Bronsky was teaching how to make sauces. Once the ingredients were all together in the students’ saucepans and it was time for bringing the sauces to simmer, the teacher said, “Don’t forget to use the wooden spoons for stirring.”

Kelcie was trying to figure out what it was, exactly, about the wooden spoons that made them the better choice for stirring. After a few guesses, she just decided to ask the teacher.

“Because,” said Mrs. Bronsky, “if I have to sit here and listen to all of y’all clanking metal spoons against metal pots, I’d go nuts.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Aldi is a German family-owned discount supermarket chain. Its name comes from “Albrecht,” the last name of the founders, and “Diskont,” which the Stroller is guessing, without even looking it up, is German for “discount.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was Aldi founded?