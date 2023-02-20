TODAY’S WORD is forplaint. Example: Hendrix was completely forplaint after listening to his little sister Ava talk on and on about how their mother was being unfair by making her clean her room before she went to the mall with her friends.

SUNDAY’S WORD was unclubbable. It means: Not acceptable as a person with whom one can enjoy good fellowship; socially unappealing. Example: In “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, Elizabeth Bennet at first finds Fitzwilliam Darcy as unclubbable before her opinion is changed throughout the course of the novel.

Recipe

Here’s a great new way to cook the old side dish standard, broccoli: caramelized.

By cooking broccoli in high heat, the outside gets caramelized, giving the vegetable a sweet, nutty flavor and crisping it up nicely. Roasted garlic, Parmesan cheese and sour lemon all work together in wonderful ways with broccoli prepared in this manner.

Here’s how to make it, starting with ingredients:

4 pounds broccoli

4 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

6 1/2 TBS olive oil, divided

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 tsp. lemon zest

2 TBS lemon juice

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut the broccoli florets with an inch or two remaining. Save the rest of the stalks for something else (they are good when chopped in 1/4-inch cubes and added to stews). Cut the larger pieces so that they are consistent in size with the smaller pieces.

Place florets in a single layer on a sheet pan. Spread the garlic over them, and drizzle with 5 TBS olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside and some of the florets are browned. Remove broccoli from oven and immediately stir into it 1 1/2 TBS olive oil, the lemon zest, lemon juice and cheese. Serve hot.

Entertaining

That broccoli would be great to serve company. Here are some other ideas for when company’s coming:

Make a surprisingly good dip by pureeing one cup of white beans (drained and rinsed) with a package of any herb-flavored cream cheese.

To serve fancy butter at a party, let a stick of butter soften, then squeeze it into pretty shapes through a pastry or cookie bag with a decorative tip onto a cookie sheet, and freeze until they harden.

To make little balls of butter, scoop with a melon ball cutter that has been in hot water.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dolly Parton wrote the song “I Will Always Love You” and it was later covered by Whitney Houston where it became a #1 hit. It was originally written and recorded by Parton in 1973 as a country single and it topped charts multiple times. Houston’s cover of the song transformed it into a soul ballad in 1992 for the movie “The Bodyguard.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What fashion accessory was invented by high school shop teacher Stuart Anders in 1983?